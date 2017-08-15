Russia’s first super heavy-lift carrier flight tests set for 2027

The start of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket’s flight tests is planned for 2027 and not 2030.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – First flight tests of Russia’s super heavy-lift launch vehicle should be scheduled for 2027 as opposed to the reported 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported citing Igor Komarov, the head of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, that the launch of the new super heavy carrier rocket would take place by 2030.

“Roscosmos should ensure the start of the super-heavy [carrier rocket’s] flight tests by 2027 and not 2030,”

Rogozin wrote on Twitter in response to the space corporation director’s interview laying out the schedule for 2028-2030.

In July, Komarov said that Russia would build a launch pad for super heavy-lift launch vehicles at the Vostochny spaceport in the country’s Far East. It was reported that the facility would allow to launch carrier rockets of both medium and super heavy classes able to lift about 70 tonnes of payload to low Earth orbit.