MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Net capital outflow from Russia in January-July 2017 rose 1.5 times to $13.1 billion compared to $8.8 billion in the same period last year, the Bank of Russia said Wednesday.

According to the financial regulator, the main source of the capital outflow was the banking sector, which, while maintaining the volume of repayment of external liabilities at the same level as last year, simultaneously placed funds abroad.