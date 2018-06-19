Russian warships armed with cruise missiles en route to Syria

A task force of Russian vessels was sighted traveling through the Bosphorous Strait on its wat to Syria, armed with cruise missiles. The sighting comes just after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that all warships in the region assisting Syria would be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.

panArmenian net reports:

A group of Russian warships were seen traveling this past weekend through the Bosphorous Strait en route for the Syrian port-city of Tartous, Al-Masdar News reports. According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorous Observer, the Russian warships, which form part of the Caspian Buyan M-class corvettes, Veliki Ustyug 651 (x-023) and Grad Sviyazhsk 652 (c-021), made their way to the Bosphorous Strait this past weekend before continuing their journey to the Port of Tartous. As Isik mentioned in his tweets, the two warships are armed with SS-N-30/Kalibr 3M-14 cruise missiles. The move by the Russian Navy comes just days after the Vladimir Putin announced that all naval vessels in Syria’s waters will have Kalibr cruise missiles. Since Putin made the announcement, the Russian Navy has launched some cruise missile attacks against the jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate. In particular, the Russian Navy targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham near the provincial capital of the Idlib Governorate; this is due to the fact the latter repeatedly attacked the besieged Shiite towns of Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya.

It would appear that the ‘moderate’ buddies of Washington and Tel Aviv are in for a bit of excitement, and Putin is bringing the fireworks. Any parties between Washington’s friends in the area and Russia’s finest should definitely go out with a bang. Israel’s Netanyahu, on the other hand, is probably not too thrilled about it, however, as this means that there won’t be as much help ensuring that everything stays on track, and the order that he likes to see could be upset.

