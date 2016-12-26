Russian Transport Minister says, at the moment, “main theories do not include terrorism” for Tu-154 crash

Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said the main theories as to why the Tu-154 crashed do not include a terrorist act.

At the moment, a terrorist act is not the primary reason as to the cause for the crash of the Tu-154 off Sochi’s coast, according to Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov.

During a briefing, Sokolov said that a “technical problem or piloting error” could have led to the tragedy.

“Today, the main theories do not include terrorism, so we assume that either technical problems or a piloting error may have been the cause. But I stress that only an investigation, along with a special technical Ministry of Defense committee will tell us for sure.”

A security source told TASS News Agency that the Tu-154 was initially set to refuel in the city of Mozdok in North Ossetia.

Bad weather redirected the plane to the Black Sea resort airport in Adler. The TASS source said that…

–“nobody knew beforehand that the plane would refuel at the airport in Sochi.” “Only two border guards and one customs officer came onboard, and only one navigator shortly left the plane to control refueling.”

