Russian surveillance plane flies over Washington DC

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A video of a Russian military Tu-154 jet carrying out an authorized observation flight over Washington, DC, was released by the RT broadcaster on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US media reported that the Russian aircraft flew over the US Capitol, the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) building at a low altitude, with a second flight taking the jet later in the day over Bedminster, New Jersey, where US President Donald Trump currently is.

The RT video shows the Washington Monument at some distance, with the camera then turning skyward and zooming in on the aircraft.

The flight was an observation mission carried out under the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows both the United States and Russia, as well as other participant states, conduct surveillance flights over each other’s territory.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian monitoring team is carrying out a surveillance mission in the United States on August 7-12. The routes have been approved by the United States and US specialists on board the aircraft are monitoring the usage of surveillance equipment.