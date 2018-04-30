Russian Su-57 FIFTH Generation Fighters prepare for grand showing in Moscow’s Victory Day Parade [VIDEO]

When the United States developed its Fifth Generation air-superiority fighter, the F-22 Raptor, it gave the world a glimpse at a superior aircraft in terms of stealth abilities (the ability to appear invisible to radar and tracking systems) speed (top speeds are classified, though admittedly appears slower than earlier generations like the F-15), and maneuverability (the best, bar none). But military secrets are the most fleeting of all, as they say, and so the Russian Federation sought to meet and exceed the benchmarks set by the F-22, and they have done it with the new Su-57.
This first video shows two of the new fighters in preparation for the Victory Day Parade to be held on the 9th of May in Moscow.
Nice, isn’t it? This plane is a thing of beauty. This video is long on closeup views of the plane while on the ground.
The second video is in Russian, but it is readable if one looks carefully. It tells us the specs of the plane and shows us its agility in flight.
And in English, here are the known specs of this amazing aircraft. (Courtesy of Wikipedia.org)
General characteristics
- Crew: 1
- Length: 19.8 m (65 ft)
- Wingspan: 13.95 m (45 ft 10 in)
- Height: 4.74 m (15 ft 7 in)
- Wing area: 78.8 m² (848.1 ft²)
- Empty weight: 18,000 kg (39,680 lb)
- Loaded weight: 25,000 kg (55,115 lb) typical mission weight, 29,270 kg (64,530 lb) at full load
- Max. takeoff weight: 35,000 kg (77,160 lb)
- Fuel capacity: 10,300 kg (22,700 lb)[170]
- Powerplant: 2 × Saturn AL-41F1 for initial production, Izdeliye 30 for later production[93] turbofans
- Dry thrust: 93.1 kN / 107 kN (21,000 lbf / 24,054 lbf) each
- Thrust with afterburner: 147 kN / 176 kN (33,067 lbf / 39,566 lbf) each
Performance
- Maximum speed:
- At altitude: Mach 2 (2,140 km/h; 1,320 mph)[169][171]
- Supercruise: Mach 1.6 (1,700 km/h; 1,060 mph)
- Range: 3,500 km (2,175 mi; 1,890 nmi) subsonic
- 1,500 km (930 mi; 810 nmi) supersonic[93]
- Service ceiling: 20,000 m (65,000 ft)
- Wing loading: 317–444 kg/m² (65–91 lb/ft²)
- Thrust/weight:
- AL-41F1: 1.02 (1.19 at typical mission weight)
- izdeliye 30: 1.16 (1.36 at typical mission weight)
- Maximum g-load: +9 g[116]
Armament
- Guns: 1 × 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-301 autocannon in right LEVCON root
- Hardpoints: 12 hardpoints (6 × internal, 6 × external) and provisions to carry combinations of:
- Missiles:
- Air-to-air missiles:
- Air-to-surface missiles:
- 4 × Kh-38ME
- Anti-ship missiles:
- 2 × Kh-35E
- Anti-radiation missiles:
- 4 × Kh-58UShKE
Avionics
- Sh121 multifunctional integrated radio electronic system (MIRES)
- Byelka radar
- N036-1-01: Frontal X-band active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar
- N036B-1-01: Cheek X-band AESA radars for increased angular coverage
- N036L-1-01: Slat L-band arrays for IFF
- L402 Himalayas electronic countermeasure suite
- 101KS Atoll electro-optical targeting system[86]
- 101KS-O: Laser Directional Infrared Counter Measures
- 101KS-V: Infra-red search and track
- 101KS-U: Ultraviolet missile approach warning system
- 101KS-N: Targeting pod
