Russian Investigative Committee has established identity of St. Petersburg metro “suicide bomber”

A Russian citizen of Kyrgyz origin may be behind the St. Petersburg Metro that left at least 14 people dead.

Sputnik News is reporting that the Russian Investigative Committee has established the identity of the suicide bomber who attacked the Saint Petersburg metro killing 14 people.

The fact that newswires are now referring to the attacker as a “suicide bomber” confirms a terrorist attack has been carried out against Russia.

A Kyrgyz native with a Russian passport is suspected of carrying out the attack, with further evidence that the attack originated from a “person of Kyrgyz origin.”

With CCTV footage currently under investigation, and multiple sources confirming photos of the attacker, it is only a matter of time before the Russian government published conclusive facts about the metro bomber(s).

GKNB spokesperson Rahat Sulaimanov told Interfax…

“A person of Kyrgyz origin, [who] is now a Russian citizen, is the possible perpetrator of the attack in the St. Petersburg Metro on April 3.”

Rahat Sulaimanov said that Kyrgyzstan’s special services “are closely working with their Russian counterparts” in investigating the metro attack.

RT reports that Kazakhstan denied that one of its citizens was behind the blast, as some media reports had alleged earlier.