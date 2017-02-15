Russian Foreign Ministry announces plan to combat fake news

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to launch a special online resource dedicated to exposing fake news and countering them with accurate and verifiable information from primary sources.

While speaking at a press briefing, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the Ministry will be opening a special section on its official website dedicated to exposing fake news and countering them with accurate and verifiable information from primary sources.

The move comes as no surprise. Russia is clearly the number one target of fake news stories by western mainstream media outlets.