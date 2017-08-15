Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Chinese FM Wang Yi condemn war on Korea as “inadmissible”

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a telephone conversation the situation around North Korea and confirmed the inadmissibility of threats to use force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

“The sides discussed ways out of the confrontational spiral on the Korean Peninsula, reaffirming the inadmissibility of military adventurism and threats to use force, no matter where they come from. Attempts to solve regional problems by force are unacceptable,” the statement said.