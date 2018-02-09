Russian Embassy NAILS the British media with one simple tweet

“A Russian company spends 72p on Facebook ads: interference, hybrid war, parliamentary inquiry Soros spends £400K on bringing down UK Government: nothing to worry about.”

Soros spends £400K on bringing down UK Government: nothing to worry about pic.twitter.com/yeCZw4Z2B1 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 8, 2018

The Russian Embassy’s tweet is in reference to a Telegraph story that George Soros is financing a campaign that would overturn the Brexit referendum – yet the British government is more interested in spreading fake news that the Russian government influenced the Brexit vote:

The investor is one of three senior figures linked to the Remain-supporting campaign group Best for Britain who plan to launch a nationwide advertising campaign this month, which they hope will lead to a second referendum to keep Britain in the EU. The campaign is trying to recruit major Tory donors in an attempt to undermine Theresa May. It also plans to target MPs and convince them to vote against the final Brexit deal to trigger another referendum or general election, according to a strategy document leaked from a meeting of the group. The document says the campaign, which will begin by the end of this month, must “wake the country up and assert that Brexit is not a done deal. That it’s not too late to stop Brexit”.

The hypocrisy is astounding – the man who ‘broke the Bank of England’ is now thwarting the Brexit referundum, but all anyone can focus on is Russia.