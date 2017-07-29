RUSSIAN DEPUTY FM: retaliation against US “LONG OVERDUE” (VIDEO)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has given an interview during which he expressed his sorrow and anger at the US for prolonging the problem of stolen Russian Embassy land.

In the interview which has been broadcast on ABC news, Ryabkov stated,

“So if the US side decides to move towards further deterioration, we will answer, we will respond in kind. We will mirror this, we will retaliate, but my call and my whole point is – don’t do this. It’s to the detriment of the interest of the US and I’m hopeful that even those who are the worst adversaries of Russia in your country, will understand this very simple logic. Every child in the US knows what the words ‘no trespassing on private property’ means. Meanwhile, we saw the US law enforcers just taking completely unacceptable measure on private property that belongs to a foreign state. We can’t have more evidence of a very wrong direction in which political thinking in the US has taken in recent time”.

Barack Obama’s seizure of Russian Embassy property which is legally on the soil of the Russian Federation as defined by the Vienna Convention of international law, was not met with an immediate Russian response as Russia was keen on waiting for a seemingly more amicable President Trump to mend that which Obama destroyed.

Now however that the US Congress has passed a punitive sanctions bill that has been globally condemned including by America’s EU allies, Sergey Ryabkov described the situation as the straw that broke the camel’s back after over half a year of unrequited patience.

Now watch Sergey Ryabkov explain why Russia has had enough.