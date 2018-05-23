Russian aircraft strikes ISIL armaments near Deir Ezzor (VIDEO)

With the complete liberation of the area surrounding Damascus, Russian air fighters are clearing the way near Deir Ezzor for the Assad’s forces to rout ISIL positions and militants.

Al Manar TV reports:

Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces have destroyed multiple pieces of ISIL hardware over two days of operations near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday. “Over the past two days, Russian planes have destroyed 9 pieces of hardware, including two tanks, 6 artillery nests, one homemade multiple rocket launchers, 3 ammunition depots, a command center, as well as 20 trucks loaded with fuel, arms and ammunition,” the statement read. Syrian government troops, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, continue to encircle militants of the ISIL terrorist group (banned in Russia) near Akerbat settlement in Syria’s Hama province, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. “Due to the effective actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Syrian government troops continue to encircle ISIL group near Akerbat settlement in Hama province,” the statement read. Militants from the ISIL terror group have been pulling armored vehicles and munitions to the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, the Russian Defense Ministry said. “ISIL militants are not giving up their efforts to halt the advance of Syrian troops by moving armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with mounted heavy machine guns, arms and ammunition to the Deir Ezzor area and by setting up new positions reinforced with artillery systems and mortars,” the statement read. The Russian military said it was destroying ISIL targets round the clock, including hardware, ammo depots and artillery nests. “A convoy of 12 ISIL trucks carrying weapons and ammunition and off-road vehicles with mounted heavy machine guns, anti-aircraft weapons and mortars was destroyed on the road between Deir Ezzor and Rasafe,” the ministry said. Deir Ezzor, located on the shores of the Euphrates River to the northeast of Damascus, and a military airfield near the city have been besieged by ISIL for over three years, with food and ammunition only being delivered by air. http://theduran.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/21-1.mp4

Russian military strikes on terrorist positions further weakens their ability to pursue their war against Syria’s democratically elected and popularly supported government and continue to destabilize the war torn country, allowing the Syrian military to that much more easily retake territory held b the radical Saudi supported terrorists. The war has been going on for years, with military intervention from multiple nations, all with the stated aim of eradicating these extremists.

The US has poured an untold amount of money and arms into the region for this purpose, but doesn’t seem to be churning out any results, other than massive death and destruction, while openly stating that they adamantly oppose the Syrian government.

With the Americans continuing their activities in Syria, not gaining any real foothold against the extremists, in fact they are training and arming various radial forces within Syria’s borders, they hold to an endgame plan that consists of immediately coincides with the interests of the terrorists that they’re there to take out, and that is the destabilization of Syria and the eventual overthrow of the democratically elected regime, led by Bashar al-Assad.

