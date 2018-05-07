‘Russia will rise like the Phoenix,’ says Vladimir Putin at presidential inauguration

Today, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, was inaugurated for his second consecutive term. Putin was reelected on March 18th, 2018, with 76.69 percent of the vote, and this will be his fourth cumulative term in office.

RT was live streaming the event here, and posted the video after the ceremony concluded here. The inauguration took place in Saint Andrew’s Hall, (informally called the Throne Room), in the beautiful Grand Kremlin Palace, inside the Kremlin walls.

During the inauguration, Putin began a walk up the Kremlin staircase and into the largest of its halls, one dedicated to Russia’s military glory, known as the Hall of Saint George the Victorious. The Hall of Saint George contains the names of all the Heroes awarded the military order, the gold/orange-black ribbon of which became associated with victory in the Great Patriotic War. (WW2).

The golden doors of Saint George’s Hall lead into Saint Alexander Nevsky’s hall, named after another Saint, and military award in his name. Alexander Nevsky was the ancient Russian ruler who defeated in battle the Swedes at the Neva River, near where Saint Petersburg would be founded hundreds of years later.

He also defeated the German knights of the Teutonic order who invaded Russia, and was seen during the Great Patriotic War as a symbol of victory over Germanic invaders of Slavic lands.

Saint Alexander’s hall leads directly into Saint Andrew’s Hall, where Putin took the oath of office today, as he did three times before. After the 33 word oath, and the speech, Putin proceeded onto cathedral square, to view a parade of the Presidential Regiment, and to greet the Russian people, including youth gathered there.

It is worth addressing, in a video made by RT, about the inauguration ceremony, there were several questions and comments about the 33-word speech, the two-headed eagles, and the so-called “templar crosses”, involved in the ceremony (or rather decorating the ancient halls).

Some western people apparently believed this to be Freemason influence. This is completely untrue, the two-headed eagle was the symbol of the Eastern Roman Empire, adopted in the 15th century by Ivan the Great to symbolize Moscow as the Third Rome, and Jesus Christ lived 33 years before his Crucifixion.

As a result, this symbolism is from the ancient Russian tradition, far more ancient than that of Freemasonry, to which it has no connection.

According to Sputnik:

About 3,000 people were invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Russian government, State Duma lawmakers and members of the Federation Council. The Russian government will resign following the inauguration and Putin will then have a right to submit a candidacy for the post of prime minister. Peskov said it was the president’s “exclusive prerogative” to decide when to submit it.

This inauguration was particularly special to Putin, and the Russian people, because it took place on May 7th, so close to Victory Day on May 9th, and this is his fourth term. We hope this will be a happy and peaceful term for Putin, and the Russian people, as we have seen a great celebration across Russia. In the Russian Orthodox tradition, may God grand President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin many years.

