Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Russia Warns US Intervention In Venezuela Would Have “Catastrophic Consequences”

External armed intervention would be “fraught with catastrophic consequences.”

Published

3 hours ago

on

459 Views

Via Zerohedge

Russia has dismissed the political crisis engulfing Venezuela as an attempted coup while expressing concern over the role of external states and the potential for foreign military intervention, calling Juan Guaido’s move to declare himself president illegal.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, “We are very concerned by statements that don’t rule out some kind of external intervention,” as cited by Bloomberg“We consider such intervention unacceptable,” Peskov added while describing the internal unrest spilling into the streets after the catalyst of Monday’s failed military revolt of 27 officers in an opposition neighborhood of Caracas an “attempt to usurp power”.

This follows President Trump’s declaration that the US would only recognize the unelected head of the opposition-held National Assembly as “the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela.” A senior Trump administration official followed by saying “all options are on the table”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said further in website statement that Washington’s joining a growing list of about a dozen other countries to recognize Guaido “is aimed at deepening the split in Venezuelan society, increasing the conflict on the streets, sharply destabilizing the internal political system and further escalation of the conflict.” And in words eerily similar to the brief international exchange of words over prior US action in places like Libya and Syria the ministry said that external armed intervention would be “fraught with catastrophic consequences.”

The foreign ministry further described that the situation “has reached a dangerous point” and called on the international community to engage in diplomacy and mediation between the Maduro government and opposition.

And separately, a senior Russian official on Thursday warned the Trump administration against what he called the “catastrophic scenario” of military intervention in the region. “We warn against this,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said in an interview with International Affairs magazine, as cited in USA Today. “We believe that this would be a catastrophic scenario that would shake the foundations of the development model we see in the Latin American region.”

In early December of last year President Nicholas Maduro visited Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin at a time when tensions with both countries and Washington were soaring. The leaders discussed Russia’s offering to throw cash-strapped Venezuela a multi-billion dollar life-line despite Caracas in the past being unable to pay its debts.  During that trip, Maduro had called Russia a “brother country” with which Venezuela had “raised the flag for the creation of a multipolar and multicentric world.”

This meeting was followed by Russia briefly deploying two nuclear-capable “Blackjack” bombers to Venezuela as part of a joint training exercise meant to underscore the two countries’ growing military relations.

Meanwhile Russia is not the only country to express fear of external meddling and an “illegal” coup attempt, but predictably Syria, Turkey, and China have also declared intentions to stick by Maduro while voicing that the Venezuelan people alone should decide their fate.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Olivia Kroth Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

With Russia’s help, President Nicolas Maduro will survive this latest US-instigated coup. He has already survived several of them, since the US never stop meddling in Venezuela, they are envious of the oil and gas there.

As long as President Nicolas Maduro does not “catch” cancer, as President Chavez did, he will be fine. He should watch his back and surroundings carefully. The Venezuelan military is on his side.

The Russians should install their airbase in Venezuela soon, as they have planned.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 24, 2019 20:21

Latest

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond Arrested For Sexual Misconduct

Salmond has denied the allegations against him,

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 24, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who led the UK constituent nation in its quest for an independence referendum (a referendum that was ultimately unsuccessful), has been arrested on what are believed to be charges related to sexual misconduct, according to the Financial Times.

“We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged,” Police Scotland said in response to media queries. “Proceedings are now live under the Contempt of Court Act.”

Salmond, who led Scotland before current first minister Nicola Sturgeon, had been under investigation over allegations of misconduct against two women dating back to 2013, when he was still first minister. He served in the post between 2007 and 2014.

The former first minister is due to appear in court on Thursday. During an appearance by Salmond at a court in Edinburgh earlier this month, the Scottish government conceded that the investigation into Salmond had been tainted by bias. Still, the concession pertained to the government’s process in pursuing the allegations, not the substance of the allegations themselves, according to the BBC, which provided a brief summary of Salmond’s political career. 

  • He was twice leader of the SNP, and led the party into government at Holyrood in 2007
  • Mr Salmond left office after the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, with his former deputy Nicola Sturgeon taking his place in Bute House
  • He returned to Westminster as an MP the following year, but lost his Gordon seat in the snap election in 2017
  • Mr Salmond has since worked as a talk show host on Russian network RT
  • He quit the SNP when launching his legal action against the Scottish government in 2018

Regardless of this ruling, the investigation has fueled a split between his supporters and supporters of his protege and current first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Salmond has denied the allegations against him and insisted that he isn’t guilty of any criminal behavior.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

The World Anti-Doping Agency: Russia should be “treated the same as others” (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 64.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 24, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) deciding to not re-impose a suspension on Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, despite Moscow missing a deadline to hand over laboratory data.

In its decision, and facing immense pressure from western anti-Russian institutions, WADA’s Compliance Review Committee (CRC) decided RUSADA would not be treated any differently than other members and ruled against sanctions.

Jonathan Taylor, chair of the CRC during a conference call said…

“In the usual case the signatory would be given three months to correct.”

“The CRC considered whether it should recommend any sanction for the late compliance but in light of the international standards that says signatories should be given opportunities to comply, including at the last moment before the meeting takes place, it was decided this case should be treated the same as others.”

“RUSADA should receive the same treatment as other signatories receive, so therefore there is no recommendation for punishment.”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee has voted to uphold a reinstatement of the Russian anti-doping body, despite pressure from international organizations which demanded a suspension.

“Today, the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided to continue applying the conditions outlined in its 20 September 2018 decision that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) must fulfill to maintain compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code), after endorsing a recommendation of  WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) during an ExCo meeting held by conference call,” says WADA’s statement.

Last week, WADA’s three-person expert team successfully extracted the data which will be scrupulously analyzed by independent doping experts.

Access to the laboratory was a key factor in restoring Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to compliance status, with WADA having to emphasize it could suspend the body again if deadlines were not met.

WADA experts failed to retrieve the data on the first attempt after being told that their equipment was not certified under Russian law. The failure to receive the doping data by the end of the year, as it had been outlined by WADA, triggered a wave of criticism from multiple international organizations, including 16 national anti-doping organizations, which called for RUSADA to be suspended again.

After all technical issues regarding the data extraction were eliminated, WADA officials easily copied the data completing their mission in Moscow. After receiving the data, WADA admitted that the final condition in reinstating RUSADA was fulfilled.

RUSADA was reinstated in September after a three-year suspension imposed for alleged state-sponsored doping in the country.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Theresa May set to order ministers to vote down no-deal Brexit amendments, risking cabinet split

Delaying Brexit would be “calamitous,” and much worse than no-deal.
RT

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2019

By

Via RT

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly set to resist mounting pressure from pro-Remain Tory ministers, and order her cabinet to vote down amendments that would block a no-deal Brexit – risking possible resignations.

Parliament will vote on May’s alternative Brexit proposals on Tuesday, as well as a series of amendments that include delaying the UK’s departure from the EU by negotiating an extension to Article 50. The UK is set to leave the EU on March 29.

The prime minister will risk splitting her cabinet – ignoring pleas over taking no-deal off the table – and instead pursue a strategy of securing changes to the contentious Irish backstop, in a bid to win over hardline Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Daily Mail reports.

May will be hoping that such a move will provide her with enough MPs to get her deal through the House of Commons at a second attempt. The PM’s original Brexit proposals were roundly rejected last week, with the government losing by 230 votes.

UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has warned May that she faces a spate of cabinet resignations if she fails to allow ministers to vote on a plan that could block a no-deal Brexit.

According to the Times, pro-EU Rudd has intimated that unless May allows a free vote on a Brexit amendment, tabled by backbench Labour MP Yvette Cooper, which calls for Article 50 to be extended if no deal is reached by February 26, then mass resignations could follow.

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has praised Cooper’s “sensible proposal,” claiming that it’s “increasingly likely” that his party will vote for it next week.

Cooper’s is one of eight amendments tabled in recent days. Another, put forward by Tory MP and ‘people’s vote’ advocate, Dominic Grieve, would allow Parliament to set the agenda and vote on a variety of proposals, including a second EU referendum.

It comes as Liam Fox, the international trade secretary, claimed in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, that delaying Brexit would be “calamitous,” and much worse than no-deal.

Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator, has claimed that Brussels will only extend Article 50 if there is a “stable majority” in the UK for a deal – adding that the UK could avoid the problems of the Irish backstop by opting for a softer Brexit.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending