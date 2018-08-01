Connect with us

Russia to INCREASE its Navy by 26 ships by end of 2018

Vladimir Putin also said that their naval growth would provide “high combat readiness” and expand the “fighting capacity” of Russia

6 hours ago

The Pentagon is concerned that Russia’s continued military development in the area of naval construction could tip the scales when it comes to naval dominance, and could challenge America’s naval dominance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia is quickly increasing the size of its naval fleet by over two dozen vessels, both warships and support vessels, by the close of the year. That’s a lot of shipbuilding, and that’s a close timeframe, and the Americans are concerned that the Russians might actually deliver.

American military news reports

A recent announcement from Russia revealed that the country will be swiftly growing its naval fleet by the end of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement Sunday, and explained the rapid construction process of the new ships, according to Newsweek.

“A good pace of re-equipment and upgrading is a great merit of the people working in our shipbuilding sector, the result of their professionalism and responsibility,” Putin said.

“The Russian Navy will get 26 new warships, boats and vessels, four of them equipped with Kalibr missiles,” he added.

Russia plans to rapidly expand its navy, with 26 new ships expected by the end of 2018, Putin says https://t.co/GzL1zM9bGF pic.twitter.com/l5ZBdmCXkC

— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 29, 2018

Putin also said that their naval growth would provide “high combat readiness” and expand the “fighting capacity” of Russia, who “will continue taking measures aimed at strengthening and developing the fleet, making it better equipped.”

In June, Admiral James Foggo, commander of the U.S. Navy in Europe and Africa, told Stars and Stripes that Russia was in the process of expanding its fleet of submarines, which would stand as a challenge to the naval dominance of the U.S.

Foggo also remarked on Russia improved missile capabilities.

“We have seen the Kalibr missile launches from their platforms into targets in Syria. [It] is a very capable weapon system,” he said.

“I think it’s important for us to have the situational awareness of where those platforms are operating at all times,” he added.

Russia recently carried out tests of hypersonic missiles said to be practically “invincible.” Additionally, they planned to conduct tests of nuclear-powered missiles after further developments enabled the missile to have an unlimited range.

The naval expansion announcement came just days before Russia’s Navy Day, which they used to show off their naval vessels and boast their military might.

VIDEO: Russia celebrates Navy Day with a show of strength pic.twitter.com/XiIdQYGnQ1

— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 30, 2018

Earlier in June, Russia also announced the inclusion of a new warship, the Ivan Gren, with the capability of carrying 13 battle tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, in addition to 300 marines and two attack helicopters, Newsweek reported.

In an apparent response to Russia’s expansion efforts, the U.S. made its own naval expansion plans. The U.S. announced in May that it would revive the 2nd Fleet to be positioned in the North Atlantic Ocean, which had been abandoned seven years before. The fleet was said to counter Russia’s presence in the area.

While the U.S. Navy currently overpowers the Russian navy with more vessels and resources, the rapid expansion of the Russian navy could tip the scales.

However, some caution the news of Russia’s naval expansion. The nation has a history of exaggerating its military might to intimidate current or potential enemies.

The news of naval expansion comes amid Russia’s tense relationships with the U.S., NATO, and Europe. Russia’s efforts in supporting Ukrainian rebels, annexing Crimea, and hacking the 2016 U.S. presidential election have strained its relationship with the U.S., in particular.

America’s response with the 2nd fleet shows that they are taking Putin’s announcement seriously, that Russia could and would actually grow its naval prowess in a prompt and capable manner.

After Russia’s speedy development of various other advanced military hardware, Russia has proved that’s not just a lot of hot air aimed at intimidation, and that it translates into real live developments.

ORBAN: Juncker's days are numbered

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary

4 hours ago

August 1, 2018

EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker targeted Hungary for its policy relative to migrants and NGOs which aid them, and is pursuing legal action against the Central European country. Orban, on the other hand, is responding that it doesn’t matter what he thinks or does since his commission is soon to expire.

He also pointed out that it’s not right to go after countries which defend their borders, defend their culture, defend their way of life, and defend their native populations against what he describes as an ‘invasion’.

Express reports

HUNGARY’S Viktor Orban has fired a warning shot at the EU executive reminding Brussels bosses that its days are “numbered” as his ongoing row with the bloc over migration continues to rage.

The Hungarian prime minister called for a new approach to migration policy, warning that the next Commission should not punish countries that protect their borders from migrants.

Mr Orban, one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s migration policy, said the days of the current EU executive, led by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are “numbered” with its mandate expiring in May next year.

The European Commission earlier this month stepped up a legal battle with Hungary over EU migration rules, declaring illegal a new Hungarian law that criminalises support for asylum seekers.

It referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice “for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law”.
The controverisal Hungarian leader said the Commission’s decision was insignificant as its mandate was running out soon.

He said the current decisions and proposals of the Commission were like “the last movements of frogs’ legs in biological experiments which we saw when we were at school, which no longer had significance”.

Mr Orban told state radio: “We need a new Commission with a new approach.

“We need a Commission after the European elections which does not punish those countries that protect their borders like Hungary.”
He said the EU executive should instead punish those who let millions of migrants into Europe in violation of the existing rules of the EU. He did not name any member states.

European Parliamentary elections will be held in May 2019.

Orban’s right-wing nationalist Fidesz party has a strong lead in opinion polls after it won national elections in April with a landslide, and he was re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Mr Orban has repeatedly clashed with the EU over the migrant crisis after refusing to sign up to refugee resettlement schemes.

He has been the leader of Hungary since 2010, in which time he has railed against immigration into Europe from Africa and the Middle East and worked to create what he terms an “illiberal democracy” centred around nationalism and anti-immigration rhetoric.

Mr Orban has been a fierce long-term critic of the Brussels bloc, and has staunchly opposed its approach to immigration.

He told supporters this year: “Europe is now under invasion. Brussels is not defending Europe and it is not halting immigration.

“It wants to dilute the population of Europe and to replace it, to cast aside our culture, our way of life and everything which separates and distinguishes us Europeans from the other peoples of the world.

Orban has been the popularly elected leader of Hungary for nearly a decade, and his policies have been all but controversial, but it looks like he not only outlasts his opposition, but that events end up working out in such a way as vindicate him.

The migration matter has been ripping up the EU’s unity, with the issue leading to division not only between many EU member states, but in the domestic political battles that have threatened governmental coalitions, namely in Germany, and the complete shift in Italy.

With secondary migration off the menu and deportation being on the table, and assuming migrants becoming a voluntary thing, it’s looking like Orban’s view of the matter, in practicality, is becoming the European view, in a sense. Orban will still be there when Juncker is gone, and the political climate in Europe is changing, with and with him.

US Congress aims to block Russian Nord Stream 2 with sanctions

On Wednesday, Republican Senators introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline

5 hours ago

August 1, 2018

US Republican Senators John Barrasso and Cory Gardner have introduced a bill to enforce US economic sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. While sanctions already exist relative to other Russian energy project, this bill aims to specifically target the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a plan to kill it, dead in the Baltic.

Additionally, US Congressmen are upset that Trump held a fairly cordial meeting with the Russian president, instead of spending the entire meeting scolding and slamming him, probably for being Russian the way the rhetoric seems to be headed at this point.

Foreign Policy reports

Tougher U.S. sanctions on the $11 billion natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, are about the only thing that could kill the project at this point. What’s less clear is whether U.S. natural gas will be able to make up the difference—and whether Europe wants or needs Washington’s help in managing its own energy security.

On Wednesday, Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cory Gardner introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline. Last year, Congress passed tough potential sanctions on Russian energy projects, but the new bill would make them explicitly applicable to Nord Stream and mandatory, rather than leaving them to the president’s discretion. The bill also seeks to streamline the export of more U.S. natural gas to allies such as Japan and members of NATO.

Separately, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that he will introduce a new bill to put teeth into the existing but still unused sanctions on Russian energy.

Barrasso has been trying to boost U.S. energy exports to allies for years and has been a vocal critic of Nord Stream 2. But energy analysts viewed the introduction of the new bill as a timely response to Trump’s softer language on the Russian energy project in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

The legislation advances Barrasso’s “long-standing goal of finding ways to increase European energy security,” said Laura Mengelkamp, a spokeswoman for Barrasso, who had previously introduced a similar bill. “American natural gas is a reliable and dependable source of energy.”

The United States has been railing for years against big Russian pipeline projects, including Nord Stream 2, that could redouble the European Union’s reliance on Moscow for energy, thus handing Russia potential leverage over the continent’s economic lifeblood. But by promoting U.S. energy exports as a replacement for Nord Stream 2, Washington is sending the wrong message on Russian energy coercion, said Brenda Shaffer, an energy expert at Georgetown University.

“Linking U.S. gas exports to anti-Nord Stream 2 legislation undermines the U.S. position against the pipeline,” she said, because it “reinforces Moscow’s claim that the U.S. is acting out of self-interest, despite that not being the case.”

Another problem is that several big Western European energy firms are helping Russia’s Gazprom to build the pipeline, and Germany—where the gas will arrive—has long supported it. That means that any U.S. action against Russia’s big energy project would actually take aim at nominal friends and allies in Europe; Trump will meet the president of the European Commission in Washington next week to talk about energy security and other issues.

“Sanctioning German and other European companies building Nord Stream at this point, when the U.S. is facing tensions with its European allies and with Germany itself, may inadvertently result in more division between the United States and Europe, rather than strengthening a joint posture against Moscow,” said Agnia Grigas, an energy expert at the Atlantic Council.

But from a U.S. point of view, there are few options left to halt the pipeline, which would double the amount of natural gas shipped directly from Russia to the heart of Europe, largely bypassing Ukraine—traditionally the middleman for Russian energy exports. That role as a transit state earns Kiev billions of dollars in annual revenue and some insurance against seeing itself suddenly deprived of energy supplies, as it has several times in the past. Nord Stream 2 has now secured virtually all of the permits it needs for construction. Workers began laying pipes off the German coast in the Baltic Sea this spring.

America’s impartiality and moral light on a hill position takes a major hit amongst its Western allies when it aims to hit at their energy projects and their companies that are heavily invested in them over not just the bad political blood, but also in a bid to sell their own LNG, which would be considerably more expensive than Russian gas received through the pipeline.

For this reason, and the fact that sanctions on the project would only serve to alienate America from its European allies even further, the Americans aren’t going to do any good with this, other than put some bad political blood in the mix.

SHOCKER: US sides with Moscow over Kiev in WTO case

What actions can countries take in the name of national security, even if it violates their WTO commitments?

6 hours ago

August 1, 2018

Typically, Washington is against anything that benefits Moscow, and is for anything which bolsters the position of US puppet regime Ukraine. But, at ongoing cases before the World Trade Organization, that narrative isn’t applicable. This is so because if Washington slam Moscow for its actions relative to Kiev, it would provide a case against Trump’s metals tariffs. However, by standing with Russia on this issue, Washington thinks that it can save its own trade actions, namely Trump’s metals tariffs.

Politico reports

The Trump administration is siding with Russia in a potential landmark case over an issue that threatens to tear the World Trade Organization apart: What actions can countries take in the name of national security, even if it violates their WTO commitments?

The panel’s decision, expected later this year, could be consequential for a number of cases brought against the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s use of steel and aluminum tariffs.

However, the case involving Russia stems from a different type of action — namely, transit restrictions that Moscow imposed on Ukraine in January 2016 that cut off key markets in Central Asia and the Caucuses, which Ukrainian exporters can only reach by Russian roads. The move came amid continuing conflict between the two nations over Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and a war in eastern Ukraine that’s now in its fifth year.

Although the U.S. backs Ukraine in the larger territorial conflict, both the U.S. and Russia argue the WTO has no right to weigh in on the case Ukraine brought against the transit restrictions.

That’s because Moscow says it imposed its restrictions as a national security measure under Article 21 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which allows members to take actions that violate their WTO commitments for purposes of national security.

The U.S. government argues that “the dispute involving essential security is political in nature and, therefore, beyond the proper authority and competency of the WTO to assess.”

It’s the same argument the Trump administration is using to justify its steel and aluminum tariffs. Both Washington and Moscow insist Article 21 claims are “non-justiciable” — meaning WTO panels can’t rule on any dispute invoking the national security exemption.

In the other words, they argue “as soon as anybody says the word ‘Article 21’ out loud, the panel has to stop and go home,” Jennifer Hillman, a former WTO Appellate Body judge, said in a recent speech.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment, but directed to POLITICO to documents on its website explaining its position in the Russia-Ukraine dispute.

“A dispute involving essential security is political in nature and, therefore, beyond the proper authority and competency of the WTO to assess,” the U.S. government said during an oral presentation on the case earlier this year. “The panel should fulfill its function by noting the invocation of Article 21(b)(iii) in its report to the [WTO Dispute Settlement Body] and make no other findings.”

Some other WTO members, such as Canada, believe countries should at least be required to say why they’re invoking Article 21. However, Russia and the U.S. counter that the provision is “self-judging” — that is, once a country decides an action is in its national security interests, it doesn’t have to explain the decision to other members.

Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs come closest to a safeguard action, but that would require the U.S. to compensate other WTO members for lost trade, something Trump didn’t want to do.

“The text of Article 21 contains no requirement for a member to detail reasons or events to invoke the security exception. The text instead provides only that a member ‘considers’ the action necessary for the protection of its essential security interests in time of war or other emergency in international relations,” the U.S. said in another legal brief in the case.

However, Hillman contends the provision isn’t as broad as the Trump administration argues, since the text indicates it can only be used in situations involving nuclear weapon materials; trade in implements of war or goods to supply a military establishment; or in the time of war or some “other emergency in international relations.”

In Russia’s case, the country has been reluctant to admit any military role in Ukraine, so identifying the reason for its national security exception could be awkward for Moscow, she said.

Trump imposed duties on steel and aluminum in March following a pair of investigations that found imports of the two metals threatened to impair national security by weakening the U.S. economy. A rarely used U.S. law known as Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act allows the president to restrict imports in the case of a national security threat, but most commanders in chief have been loathe to use the authority.

Countries responded to Trump’s trade restrictions both by retaliating against U.S. exports and by challenging the move at the WTO, accusing the U.S. of imposing an illegal trade barrier.

“Nobody’s declaring war on Canada, or saying they’re an unfriendly neighbor. They’re obviously not” — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

Under WTO rules, countries that want to impose additional duties on imports can do so through a temporary “safeguard” action; through countervailing and anti-dumping duty proceedings; or through negotiations with other WTO members. Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs come closest to a safeguard action, but that would require the U.S. to compensate other WTO members for lost trade, something Trump didn’t want to do.

While the EU, China, Canada, Mexico and others believe the tariffs are illegal, the U.S. makes the same charge against countries that have retaliated.

“Instead of working with us to address a common problem [of global steel and aluminum excess capacity], some of our trading partners have elected to respond with retaliatory tariffs designed to punish American workers, farmers and companies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in statement announcing WTO cases against five trading partners. “These tariffs appear to breach each WTO member’s commitments under the WTO agreement.”

Lighthizer repeated that sentiment Thursday during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, where he was challenged to explain how steel and aluminum exports from a longtime ally like Canada pose a threat to national security.

“Nobody’s declaring war on Canada, or saying they’re an unfriendly neighbor. They’re obviously not,” Lighthizer replied. “They’re a great ally and certainly one of America’s closest friends and closest trading partners. But if you decide that you need to protect an industry, you can’t be in a position where the protection is of no value because everything comes in … from Canada.”
That doesn’t mean the countries themselves are a national security threat, just their exports, he explained, adding that once the U.S. has decided to restrict imports, it has to ensure there’s “no hole in the net” that defeats the purpose of the original action. Still, many close allies are offended by the Trump administration’s use of the national security argument to keep out their products.

“This goes against all logic and against all history. We simply cannot accept this,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, just hours after he and Trump agreed to launch negotiations to reduce trade barriers across the Atlantic. Those talks could lead to removal of the steel and aluminum tariffs and Europe’s retaliatory duties on $3.3 billion of American exports.

But still looming is another probe into whether auto and auto part imports, including from Europe, pose a risk to U.S. national security.

Although Trump agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs on the EU as long as negotiations are making progress, he’s directed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to continue the Section 232 auto investigation to keep the option of additional restrictions on the table.

In the meantime, the cases that China, the EU and others have brought against the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are proceeding at the WTO, as well as the more recent cases brought by the U.S. against the retaliatory tariffs.

A narrow ruling that restricts the right of WTO members to use the exception could reinforce Trump’s perception.

If WTO judges get over the first hurdle and decide they can rule in cases invoking Article 21, there’s a fear they could either decide the case too narrowly or too broadly, a senior European official said last week.

A narrow ruling that restricts the right of WTO members to use the exception could reinforce Trump’s perception that the rules-based global trading is unfairly tilted against the U.S. and encourage him to disregard its decisions.

A broad ruling, meanwhile, could open the door for countries to use the national security exception every time they want to unilaterally raise duties or take some other action in contravention of their WTO obligations.

The second possibility presents a particularly interesting situation, where countries could potentially invoke the “self-judging” Article 21 exception to justify their retaliatory duties on the U.S.

Trade restrictions are bad, and Moscow is bad no matter what. But when it suits American interests, however, the situation can be radically different, as in this case. Here, at these WTO proceedings, trade restrictions on the basis of national security are awesome and Russia is perfectly okay using them, because it happens to work out in Washington’s benefit to say so.

