Russia, South Korea to sign several agreements before East Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and South Korea will sign several cooperation agreements during the 16th session of the joint commission on economic, and scientific and technological cooperation on the sidelines of the East Economic Forum, scheduled for early September in the Russian city of Vladivostok, organizers of the forum said on Thursday.

The session will be co-charred by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and his South Korean counterpart Kim Dong-yeon. Both countries’ officials and businesspeople will take part in the session.

“The formal events will include a plenary session, talks in a ‘narrow format,’ with expert consultations. The parties are going to sign a number of documents on cooperation,” the organizers said.

The commission was created for the discussion and development of Russian-S.Korean economic cooperation in the spheres of trade, investments, energy, extraction of natural resources, industry, space exploration, science, education and others. The previous session of the commission was held in Seoul on August 25, 2016.

The Third East Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 6-7 and is expected gather more than 3,500 participants from over 50 countries. Last year, some 4,600 business people took part in the forum, which resulted in 216 agreements being signed.