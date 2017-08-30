Russia SLAMS the Kiev regime’s appalling violation of Russian journalist Anna Kurbatova’s human rights

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has strongly criticised the Kiev regime’s kidnapping and illegal detention of Russian civilian journalist Anna Kurbatova.
Kurbatova was forcibly abducted by the SBU, the regime’s security service in a mafia style incident in central Kiev. She is currently being held and will soon be forcibly deported from the country. Her current condition remains unknown.
READ MORE: Kidnapped Russian journalist Anna Kurbatova is being held by Ukrainian regime–to be forcibly deported
The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reads as follows,
“The detention in Kiev on August 30 of Channel One journalist Anna Kurbatova and her forcible deportation to Russia is clearly not an accidental incident, but a deliberate provocation initiated by the Ukrainian law enforcement and national radicals.
We are directing the attention of international human rights organisations and other agencies which are supposed to protect freedom and independence of the media to the continuing outrage in Ukraine. We hope for their reaction and practical steps with regard to the excesses of the Kiev authorities”.
Loading…