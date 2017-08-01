Russia sets record in TANK BIATHLON

Originally published on RussiaFeed
Every summer, Russia holds the International Tank Biathlon where international teams compete in races for speed, accuracy and endurance. It’s a lot like Olympic track events….only with tanks.
Russia has claimed first prize for both accuracy and speed with some of Russia’s newest tank models on display in full force.
Major-General Dmitry Gorbatenko who is one of the competition’s judges has stated,
“As of today, the first crew of the Russian tank biathlon team has shown the very highest result – this is in fact the best figure for all the years of the tank competition on this track”.
Should this become an Olympic Sport? We certainly think so.