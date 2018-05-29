Russia reverse engineers unexploded Tomahawk missiles from Syria

Just a week after the alleged chemical weapon attack in Douma, the one that the US, France, and the UK announced that they have proof of, and that the proof unequivocally pointed at the Syrian government under Assad, they decided to join together as a coalition and to conduct a ‘precision strike’ on Damascus to destroy sites alleged to manufacture or to warehouse chemical weapons.

The strike was perfectly conducted if you ask the Americans, but according to the Syrians and the Russians, a hefty percentage of those missiles fired by the Coalition didn’t hit their target, whether because they performed like junk and therefore didn’t detonate, or because they were intercepted by Syrian SAMs.

Several of those unexploded Coalition missiles, including America’s famed Tomahawks, were delivered to the Russians by the Syrian government, and now the Russians are taking them apart and figuring out what makes them tick, and perhaps why they don’t.

In so doing, the Russians intend to develop systems to actively counteract American Tomahawk missiles on pretty much every level.

RIA Novosti reports:

MOSCOW, May 29 – RIA Novosti. New Russian electronic warfare complexes will be created taking into account the information received during the investigation of American Tomahawk cruise missiles that were delivered to Russia after the impact of the coalition on Syria, told RIA Novosti adviser to the first deputy general director of the concern Radioelectronics Vladimir Mikheev. “The new technology should cover all the frequency bands – both optical and radio, which we saw in the products of our counterparts,” he said. It will take two to three years to create new complexes, the agency’s interlocutor added. “We, first and foremost as specialists, are very interested in seeing the real use of various military equipment in Syria, including Tomahawks.” Having this missile in hand, we clearly understand what it has communication channels, information transfer and control , navigation and location, “- he said. According to him, it became possible to assess the degree of security of these channels. “Knowing all these parameters, we will be able to more effectively block these cruise missiles at all stages of their combat use,” Mikheyev stressed. In addition, a special interest for Russian specialists is also seen today observation of western-made unmanned aircraft, the newest American fighter aircraft F-22 and F-35 of the Israeli Air Force, he concluded. The strike of the coalition on government facilities in Syria The United States, Britain and France on the morning of April 14 struck missiles at facilities in Syria, which, in their opinion, were used for the production of chemical weapons. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, of the 105 missiles reported by the Pentagon, no more than 22 missiles hit the target. The majority of the missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defense forces – the S-200, S-125, Osa, Kvadrat, Buk and “Arrow”. Subsequently, Syrian soldiers found two unexploded “Tomahawk” and handed them over to Russia. The Ministry of Defense on 25 April showed fragments of missiles produced by the United States, Britain and France in Syria, including Tomahawk, which did not reach its destination because of a breakdown.

Those Kremlin agents are getting a close up at the latest and greatest American military hardware, and getting the chance to reverse engineer it in the hopes of designing or tweaking systems to more perfectly counteract or jam them. Perhaps the Kremlin ought to thank Trump for his new gifts to the Russian MoD.

