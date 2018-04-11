Russia responds to Trump: ‘US missiles fired at Syria will be shot down, origin of launch will be targeted’

“The Russian forces will confront any US aggression on Syria, by intercepting the missiles and striking their launch pads,” said Moscow’s envoy to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin in an interview with al-Manar TV.

He continued by saying, that “Russia will implement what its President [Vladimir Putin] announced on dealing with any American aggression on Syria by knocking down US missiles and targeting its launch centers.”

The Ambassador added that “the US and Western escalation against Syria will lead to a major crisis, adding that they resort to the ‘chemical allegations’ to justify their offensive acts.”

Russia has aircraft and servicemen in Syria, and would be well within their right to protect their interests by any means – even using it’s military to stop any outside aggression in Syria.

The statement from Moscow comes after Washington threatened a “forceful response” against Syria after an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma on Saturday.

The US was unfathomably quick to pin the blame on the Syrian government, basing its accusations on unverified data and images, including reports from the terrorist-linked and debunked White Helmets ‘civil defense’ group.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson asks: ‘Why is Washington united behind a war in Syria?’

On Tuesday, the 15 member UN Security Council failed to pass three consecutive resolutions calling for an investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

A Russian-sponsored draft backing a fact-finding mission at the site by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is the latest to have been rejected by the body – voted down by the US, UK, France, and Poland, with 6 abstentions.

Earlier on April 10th, the OPCW announced that they are preparing to deploy its team to Douma “shortly” to investigate the reports of an attack there. Russian specialists at the site had found no traces of chemical weapons or any victims treated for chemical poisoning.

The fact that the recent alleged chemical attack in Douma has not yet been verified by any independent investigative body, has not stopped more than half a dozen US ships carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles, being deployed to the coast of Syria – undoubtedly increasing the likelihood of a full fledged, military confrontation with Russia.

