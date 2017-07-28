Russia invites BRICS to unite against terrorism

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

Nikolai Patrushev:

“We invite all BRICS nations to join the international data bank for countering terrorism created by the FSB in Russia. Thanks to the participation of 33 foreign special services and a number of relevant international organizations, we have created a consolidated array of information on persons complicit in terrorist activities and also on extremist and terrorist groups.”

Moreover, Patrushev encouraged foreign security officials to be more active in implementing the provisions of international agreements on fighting terrorism. This includes UN Security Council resolutions concerning terrorists who return home from hot spots and measures aimed at destroying channels of terrorism sponsorship:

“We are confident that considering the threat that comes from the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group as well as the danger of other terrorist organizations, we must act resolutely. And we count on our colleagues’ support in this.”

BRICS is an international group that consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The five major emerging economies constitute about half of the world’s population and 30 percent of global economic output.