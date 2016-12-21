Russia infuriated by New York Daily News op-ed, demands apology

Russia has demanded an official apology from New York Daily News for publishing an op-ed that openly cheers the terrorist-perpetrated assassination of the country's ambassador to Turkey.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, expressed her outrage on Facebook, describing the article titled “Don’t cry for Russia’s slain envoy, who was Putin’s lackey,” which was later renamed to“Assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was not terrorism, but retribution for Vladimir Putin’s war crimes,” as xenophobic and supportive of terrorism.

“We are sending the chief editor [of New York Daily News] a letter demanding an apology,” she stated.

The author of the piece, Gersh Kuntzman, defends the brutal assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, which was carried out at a public event in Ankara when the ambassador was giving a speech in front of a small crowd of men, women and children.

An Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist organization Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Justice has been served” – writes Kuntzman, explaining his twisted logic by drawing comparisons between Putin, Hitler, and the killing of a Nazi German ambassador by a Jewish student in 1938.

Kuntzman also makes war crime accusations against Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, failing, however, just as everyone else who tried before him, to cite any sources or provide even a slightest shred of evidence.

The entire article reeks of Russophobia and xenophobia, it is fake Western journalism at its absolute worst.

The New York Daily News is the fourth-most widely circulated daily newspaper in the United States and has been described as “part of the Democrats-led new McCarthyism.” As of 2014, it is owned and run by Mortimer Zuckerman, a Canadian-born American media proprietor, magazine editor, and investor who previously owned The Atlantic and Fast Company.