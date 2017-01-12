In what is a clear sign of continued commitment and support for Syria's war on terror, Russia has sent in additional fighter jets after withdrawing its Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier last week.

Iranian military aviation historian and columnist Babak Taghvaee has reported on Twitter the deployment of 12 additional Su-25SM fighter jets to Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in Syria.

This news comes as reassurance to those in Syria and in the region, who were concerned that after helping liberate Aleppo and reaching a new cease-fire agreement with Iran and Turkey, Russia would significantly reduce its military presence in the country.

In its version of the story, Fox News has written saying that “despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent order to reduce Moscow’s military forces in Syria, two U.S. officials tell Fox News the opposite is taking place.”

Last week some media have falsely interpreted the decision to withdraw the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier as part of some greater Russian military pullout from Syria.

While highlighting Russia’s successes and the completion of a particular military phase with the liberation of Aleppo and the establishment of a new cease-fire agreement, neither President Putin nor Defense Minister Shoygu ever said anything about the end Russia’s military presence in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Meanwhile, Fox News reports the following details: