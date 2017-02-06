Russia demands apology after Bill O’Reilly calls Vladimir Putin “a killer”

The Kremlin considers Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly's remarks about the Russian President "unacceptable" and "offensive", and expects to receive an apology, says Sean Spicer's vis-a-vis in Russia, Dmitry Peskov.

As was reported earlier by The Duran’s Alex Christoforou, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly interviewed President Donald Trump before the Super Bowl. During that interview, Bill O’Reilly asked if POTUS Trump respects Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unsatisfied with Trump’s positive response, O’Reilly blurted out an insult, calling the Russian President “a killer”.

Here is the full exchange: