Russia appoints acting permanent representative to UN after Churkin’s death

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Pyotr Ilyichev, has been appointed as acting Permanent Representative to the UN after Vitaly Churkin’s unexpected death.

Ilyichev, who was Vitaly Churkin’s deputy, will now head Russia’s diplomatic mission to the UN until Moscow decides on the new Permanent Representative.

“Pyotr Ilyichev has become the acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations,” a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying according to a TASS report.

Vitaly Churkin died unexpectedly at work on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday. He had been Russia’s UN ambassador since April 8, 2006, representing the country in the United Nations Security Council.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council observed a minute of silence for Churkin, and the General Assembly is scheduled to hold a special meeting in him memory in the coming days.

The final farewell ceremony for Vitaly Churkin was held in Moscow on February 24. The Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the late Ambassador posthumously with the Order of Courage.