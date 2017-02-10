Russia to appoint deputy FM and ranking general as next ambassador to Washington

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov is seen as the top candidate to become Moscow’s next Ambassador to the United States, a parliamentary source told Sputnik Thursday.
On Monday, Russian media reported that Antonov, who is a ranking general of the Russian army, may replace current Ambassador Sergei Kislyak who has been holding the post since 2008.
Sputnik is reporting the following details:
According to media reports, the decision to appoint Antonov, who is considered to be an advocate of rough policy toward the United States, was made in autumn 2016, with Moscow believing Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential elections. However, despite Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States, Antonov still remains the top candidate for the office, sources told Kommersant.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked if Antonov was considered as a candidate.