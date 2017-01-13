Rosie O’Donnell calls for “Martial Law” in the USA, to stop Trump from becoming president

Rosie O'Donnell says she would support martial law in order to delay Trump's inauguration.

Rosie O’Donnell hates Donald Trump.

Donald Trump hates Rosie O’Donnell.

Donald Trump is about to become POTUS.

Rosie O’Donnell is freaking out, and is letting the world know via her Twitter feed.

Rosie said that she would support martial law in order to delay president-elect Trump’s inauguration next week.

O’Donnell tweeted her calls for martial law in the USA on Thursday in response to another tweet suggesting the US military take control of the government until president-elect Donald Trump can prove he has no ties to Russia.

Solid plan Rosie! How about we first prove (with real evidence) that Trump has ties to Russia.

“FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW — DELAYING THE INAUGURATION — UNTIL TRUMP IS ‘CLEARED’ OF ALL CHARGES.”

Mark Dice reported on O’Donnell’s martial law tweet, and as expected, Dice was in tears from laughter at the ridiculous idea “pinned” on top of Rosie’s twitter feed.

The Washington Examiner adds some context to a dispute that goes back years…