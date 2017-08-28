Ron Paul’s “Liberty Report” being economically censored by YouTube

Former US Congressman Ron Paul is now on YouTube’s “bad” list.

Paul joins a growing list of political journalists and commentators who’re being economically punished by YouTube (and its parent Google) for producing videos that dare to question the neo-liberal, globalist agenda.

Ron Paul’s video do not violate any of YouTube’s terms and are not hateful or violent…but are very popular with libertarian and conservative viewers, often receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tweeted a screenshot of Ron Paul’s “Liberty Report” page which clearly showed Paul’s videos as being labeled “not suitable” for all advertisers by YouTube’s content police.

Of course nothing unites the neo-liberal left and the neocon right more than illegal war, and after Paul spoke out about President Trump’s decision to increase the number of US troops in Afghanistan, YouTube conveniently placed Ron Paul on the “not suitable for advertisers” list.

YouTube economically censors former presidential candidate @RonPaul for criticizing U.S. foreign policy on Afghanistan and WikiLeaks. pic.twitter.com/AnC88rZkhO — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 26, 2017

The notion that YouTube would want to economically punish a former US Congressman for sharing his views on US foreign policy – a topic that he is unequivocally qualified to speak about – is absurd. Furthermore, the “review requested” marking on one of Paul’s videos reveals that they were initially flagged by users before YouTube’s moderators confirmed that the videos were unsuitable for a broad audience. Other political commentators who’ve been censored by YouTube include Paul Joseph Watson and Tim Black – both ostensibly for sharing political views that differ from the mainstream neo-liberal ideology favored by the Silicon Valley elite. Last week, Google – another Alphabet Inc. company – briefly banned Salil Mehta, an adjunct professor at Columbia and Georgetown who teaches probability and data science, from using its service, freezing his accounts without providing an explanation. He was later allowed to return to the service.

Conservative YouTuber Lauren Southern spoke to the Daily Caller about YouTube’s clever way to economically censor any speech that runs counter to the globalist agenda.

“I think it would be insane to suggest there’s not an active effort to censor conservative and independent views,” said Southern. “Considering most of Silicon Valley participate in the censorship of alleged ‘hate speech,’ diversity hiring and inclusivity committees. Their entire model is based around a far left outline. There’s no merit hiring, there’s no support of free speech and there certainly is not an equal representation of political views at these companies.”

