Roger Stone speaks out against Trump testimony to Robert Mueller. It’s a “perjury trap” (Video)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
“I‘m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said of an interview with Mueller. “I would do it under oath.”
Trump long time advisor Roger Stone believes that a testimony to Robert Mueller is nothing more that a “perjury trap” for Trump.
Stone discusses the dangers Trump faces if he does move forward with an under oath interview by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
