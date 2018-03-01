in Latest, News, Video

Roger Stone blasts the Atlantic’s fake news report on Wikileaks’ connection to “Russia collusion” (Video)

Roger Stone responds to report about WikiLeaks messages.

Roger Stone…

“This is an attempt by the handmaidens of the democratic party in the mainstream media to re-inflate the deflated Russian collusion delusion.”

Strategist Roger Stone responds to Atlantic’s report about his relationship with WikiLeaks and discusses the Russia investigation on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

