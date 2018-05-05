Roger Stone BLASTS Robert Mueller and Deep State puppets, Eric “surfer” Swalwell and Adam “kwok of Schiff” (Video)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly focusing his attention on the relationship between former top Trump campaign official Rick Gates, and political operative and former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Tucker Carlson interviewed the always colorful Stone last night.

As expected, Roger Stone blasted the all powerful, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the hoax Democrat driven Russia collusion witch hunt, which is costing Roger Stone nearly one million USD in legal fees.

Watch Tucker hold back his laughter in two instances, where Roger Stone calls Deep State, Democrat shill Eric Swalwell, Eric “Surfer” Swalwell…before proceeding to mock ‘Russia hysteric’ nutcase Congressman Adam Schiff, calling him a “kwok of Schiff”…

