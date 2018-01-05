Roger Stone says “Sloppy Steve” Bannon committed a “stunning act of betrayal” (Video)

Former Trump Roger Stone was on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to refute Steve Bannon’s statements, and just about everything else in the upcoming book “Fire and Fury”.

Stone told Tucker that the US President Trump has “always been his own man” and was the “genius” behind his 2016 election victory.

Meanwhile Stone spoke with Infowars’ Alex Jones to break down how Steve Bannon will not be hurting for cash anytime soon, as it appears Bannon has a new financial backer in a Chinese, Soros operative named Miles Kwok.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Stone says Bannon’s money man is a Chinese operative and who became a double agent who has orchestrated multi-million dollar online financial crimes in China. Sanders says Kwok was a bundler for Hillary Clinton and has been seen dining with George Soros.

The Drudge Report’s Matt Drudge tweeted about Kwok and Bannon on Thursday.

Roger Stone noted in the interview with Jones that Bannon and H. R. McMaster objected to Kwok’s extradition.

Finally, it appears that when choosing sides between Trump and Bannon, big money and conservative leaders are choosing POTUS Trump.

Heavyweight conservative donor, Rebecca Mercer, released a rare public statement on Thursday regarding the recent comments attributed to Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon in the book “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff.

The Washington Post reports Mercer as stating…

“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” [Rebekah] Mercer said [in a new statement]. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.” **** Mercer is arguably the most prominent former Bannon associate to disavow him in the wake of the book’s publication. She said that she remains committed in her support for Breitbart News, where she holds a minority stake and where Bannon serves as chairman.