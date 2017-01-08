Rodrigo Duterte welcomes Russian warships in the Philippines (VIDEO)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte toured a Russian warship in Manila and asked for the Russian Navy to visit more often.

The current visit is part of a week long goodwill trip, during which the navies of both countries are expected to discuss and share tactics to help combat terrorism and piracy in the region as well as discuss plans regarding joint military exercises in the future.

This is only the third time a contingent of the Russian Navy has visited the Philippines, and the first since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office last June.

Since taking office, Duterte has signaled a major shift in the country’s foreign policy, away from the US and towards Russia and China. He has also called the Russian President Vladimir Putin his ‘hero’.