Rodrido Duterte’s daughter slams critic in Facebook thread (WARNING: expletive language)

She is as straight forward and real as her father.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s youngest daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte has engaged in a heated set of Facebook messages with a critic of her recent trips abroad, including to Russia where she recently accompanied her father as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports from Philippines, Kitty Duterte responded to an angry social-media user called Lesliesocal who was perturbed by Kitty’s alleged use of ‘tax money’ to visit both Russia and Hong Kong.

Kitty Duterte responded by saying,

“hey skank, you know nothing about me and my family’s story. you’re a pathetic, insecure loser. what a pity. and if you think your dumbass words affected me, you’re wrong, because i know the truth, little twat. anyways, i don’t have time for your nonsense bullshit. and by the way, fuck you more. you’re trash, you can’t even reveal your identity. nothing but a coward and a piece of shit. bye bitch. remember not to cross me again, you envious loser (sic)”

It looks as though straight talking runs in the family.