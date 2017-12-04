Robert Mueller’s firing of anti-Trump FBI agent does not add up

The New York Times reported yesterday that special counsel Robert Mueller removed FBI agent Peter Strzok from his investigative team because Strzok was anti-Trump.

Joe Hoft examines the Mueller, FBI agent firing, noting that the firing of an anti-Trump agent doesn’t make much sense given that Mueller’s entire investigative team is anti-Trump.

What’s really behind the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok?

The New York Times reported…

The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, removed a top F.B.I. agent from his investigation into Russian election meddling after the Justice Department’s inspector general began examining whether the agent had sent text messages that expressed anti-Trump political views, according to three people briefed on the matter. The agent, Peter Strzok, is considered one of the most experienced and trusted F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators. He helped lead the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on her private email account, and then played a major role in the investigation into links between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. ***** The people briefed on the case said the transfer followed the discovery of text messages in which Mr. Strzok and a colleague reacted to news events, like presidential debates, in ways that could appear critical of Mr. Trump.

The Gateway Pundit examines this latest bit of Russiagate fake news as reported above by the NYT…