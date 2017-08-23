Robert Lee removed from football broadcast by ESPN for political correctness reasons

This is not a hoax. It is 100% true.

ESPN announcer named Robert Lee is Asian, but ESPN will now pull him from the football play-by-play announcement because of his name.

If this society can’t tell the difference from “Robert E Lee” from 150+ years ago to an Asian sportscaster “Robert Lee” we are in trouble — Eric Smith (@Eric_RaceReview) August 23, 2017

@espn if an athletes name is Robert Lee are you going to not show their game? — General Lee (@NCGeneralLee) August 23, 2017

Identity politics, political correctness, and the unhinged liberal left are now destroying sports. Political correctness reaches new lows and heights of absurdity.

ESPN has removed an announcer from its broadcast of the University of Virginia’s first football game next month because he has the same name as a Confederate general memorialized in statues that are being taken down across the country. The network announced late Tuesday that the announcer, Robert Lee, a part-time employee who calls about a dozen college football and basketball games a year for ESPN, would no longer participate in the broadcast of the Sept. 2 game in Charlottesville, Va., which became the center of violent clashes this month during a white supremacist gathering. White nationalists and neo-Nazis flooded into Charlottesville, marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches, to protest the city’s plan to remove a statue of the Confederacy’s top general, Robert E. Lee. After the violence in Charlottesville, which left one person dead, ESPN executives and Mr. Lee decided that for his safety it would be best to have him to work on a different game that Saturday, a network spokesman said. “We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name,” ESPN said in a statement. “In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.”

Will the real Robert Lee please stand up, because we cannot tell the difference…