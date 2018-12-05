Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Revolt in the streets is now inevitable

People want, demand change, mostly justice, the young in particular.

Published

9 mins ago

on

99 Views

In my piece this weekend, in THE DURAN, entitled ‘The hypocrisy of the G20, and the world leaders who participated'(http://theduran.com/the-hypocrisy-of-the-g20-and-the-world-leaders-who-participated/) published before the worse riots in France for 50 years in Paris, I failed to emphasize a few things which now needs doing as a consequence of those riots.

The first comment I would like to make is about my writing this statement ‘All these spineless amoral leaders attending the G20 meeting should be in many cases simply arrested or put up against a wall. Where is the anger, the indignation from the world’s populace against their leaders? Where is the media? Why is Assange not spoken of, etc.’

The second statement I made was ‘We need, though it will never happen, a ground swell of revolution by the people, by citizens, to change the system, of most countries, even if it be violent, which seems the only way anything will change.’

Let me amplify.

I must explain my mood at the time of writing the weekend article. I was at the time of cynical mind and felt hopelessness, having accepted the pacifity and apathy of peoples around the world, I didn’t expect the incredibly spectacular reaction in France within 24 hours of my writing (I amusingly hasten to add for the paranoid, I had nothing to do with it, though I wish I had!) that rioting and a ground swell of rebellion would occur, the like of which had not been seen for half a century.

That it happened, I now vary my opinion; I have real hope that revolutions are possible in the 21st Century.

I predict Paris will be repeated throughout European cities, even in UK and all across the world in 2019.

I believe the people want, demand change, mostly justice, the young in particular.

When Blair and Sarkosy, to name but two former corrupt leaders, are in Jail or ‘up against a wall’, justice will be seen be served for all for the first time in ages. That such people get away with killing millions of people and making millions of dollars to boot, as politicians not business men, is totally intolerable and absolutely unacceptable.

Throughout history people revolted due to exploitation, unfair taxes and injustice by their rulers.

The great philosopher, it happens, a Frenchman, Jean Paul Sartre is worth a mention now.

He said Che Guevara was “the most complete human being of our age.”

If only Guevara were alive today or his equivalent.

Guevara was never a real communist, but it suited the powers that be then to label him so. He was an anti-imperialist – a Don Quixote figure; an idealist but nevertheless a revolutionary. Why not revolt against unpopular governments?

We see the revival of imperialism which makes rebellion and taking to the streets the peoples last and only recourse.

Watch this very pertinent link of a part of a longer speech by Guevara, in 1965, of only 30 seconds, and how he articulates it so eloquently.

Regime change and Western imperialism particularly the American variety must be stopped.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v= n92RRrjnx60

Relevant to this argument is Julian Assange who represent to us all
what freedom of speech truly is and what the importance of true journalism is to democracy, not these hacks who parrot their bosses propaganda; hacks who are littered around the world in every major city like pigeon’s droppings. These so called reporters are spokespersons for their Orwellian governments. With their usual air of superiority and smugness, these hacks help their governments keep the status quo; keep their governments in power and themselves in jobs. It is the opposite of their original role which was to question power and authority to keep in check abuses and lies by corrupt politicians and systems. Good journalism was and is a necessary balancer to maintain true democracy.

‘Mass Media’ owned by a small elite, particularly the visual snap shot sound bite variety, are the most guilty of all – they are traitors to true journalism with some very few exceptions.

So to conclude, I am not intellectual enough to give solutions to the plethora of world and societies problems, but I for one would welcome revolution where necessary particular in Europe where one of the most corrupt institutions ever to exist in history, in Brussels, must be destroyed.

People must take to the streets. There is no other choice.

Better and greater men and women than I can and must work it out; take the world to a better, more just and safer place.

But I know this…Revolt in the streets is now inevitable.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Sally Snyder Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

Here is an interesting look how growing political polarization in the United States has led to a significant portion of Americans believing that civil war is imminent:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-growing-partisan-divide-in-america.html

Unfortunately, the crop of politicians that we habitually re-elect are only too aware of this and are using the current polarization to their own benefit, dividing and conquering America for their own benefit.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 5, 2018 23:17

Latest

No Jail Time For Flynn; Mueller Says Former Trump Official Provided “Substantial” Assistance

Flynn provided “substantial” assistance to his investigation after taking part in 19 interviews related to Mueller’s probe.

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 5, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

Special counsel Robert Mueller has recommended no jail time for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, writing in a late Tuesday sentencing memorandum that Flynn provided “substantial” assistance to his investigation after taking part in 19 interviews related to Mueller’s probe of the 2016 US election and any links between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as Russian meddling.

While there is no indication that Flynn threw Trump under the bus, Mueller’s memorandum certainly suggests that the former Trump administration official provided the special counsel with information that they were pleased with.

Or, in the alternative, the FBI altered their “302” interview records with Flynn to set him up, and this is how the Department of Justice has chosen to carefully disentangle themselves from the situation.

To briefly review from a February report; Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had a phone conversation in late December, 2016. On its face, there was absolutely nothing wrong with an incoming National Security Advisor having a conversation with a Russian government official. Following the conversation, which was surveilled by the Obama administration and then leaked to the press,

The first thing to remember is that it appears Flynn did nothing wrong in having those talks. As the incoming national security adviser, it was entirely reasonable that he discuss policy with representatives of other governments and Flynn was getting calls from all around the world. –Washington Examiner

What happened next is strange; on January 12, WaPo columnist David Ignatius reported that Flynn and Kislyak had talked – implying some type of malfeasance. Days later, on January 15, Vice President-elect Mike Pence denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador. The on January 24, Obama holdover and acting Attorney General Sally Yates sent two FBI agents to interview Flynn without a lawyer present.

Two days later, on January 26, Yates and a colleague visited the White House to tell White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn may have violated the obscure logan act, and in fact discussed sanctions with Kislyak – possibly subjecting Flynn to blackmail.

Yates then explained to McGahn her theory that Flynn might be vulnerable to blackmail. The idea was that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Kislyak, which of course the Russians knew. And then if Flynn lied to Pence, and Pence made a public statement based on what Flynn had told him, then the Russians might be able to blackmail Flynn because they, the Russians, knew Flynn had not told the vice president the truth. –Washington Examiner

Meanwhile, on January 23, the Washington Post reported that they had “not found any evidence of wrongdoing or illicit ties to the Russian government,” after having reviewed the leaked conversation.

Interestingly, FBI investigators Peter Strzock and his partner who interviewed Flynn thought Flynn was telling the truth about his conversations with Kislyak, and that any inaccuracies in his answers were unintentional – according to accounts of a closed-door March 2017 briefing given to lawmakers by former FBI Director James Comey.

According to two sources familiar with the meetings, Comey told lawmakers that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe that Flynn had lied to them, or that any inaccuracies in his answers were intentional. As a result, some of those in attendance came away with the impression that Flynn would not be charged with a crime pertaining to the January 24 interview. –Washington Examiner

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Qatar shocks oil markets, says it will quit OPEC (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 157.
Alex Christoforou

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 5, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris explore a historic decision from Qatar to leave OPEC, effective January 1, 2019. Qatar’s decision has much to do with OPEC plus and Russia’s expanding role in the global oil market.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge…

Just days before the cartel (along with its outside accomplices) is due to meet in Vienna for what could be another historic meeting, OPEC is dissolving right before our very eyes, as the perceived “US influence” over Saudi Arabia has strained ties within the bloc. As we pointed out on Friday, the increasingly “problematic” perception that Saudi Arabia is accelerating production to appease President Trump – and subsequently that the entire bloc’s policy is now subject to undue US influence – has reportedly brought several OPEC members to the verge of mutiny.

And on Monday, just hours after the conclusion of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Qatar announced that, after more than 55 years of membership, it would be leaving the bloc effective Jan. 1. While countries have left OPEC before, Qatar’s departure is more significant than its declining oil production might suggest: Since forming in 1960, no other Persian Gulf Countries have left (though Ecuador and Gabon once left, only to return, and Indonesia has suspended its membership).

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi

According to Al Jazeera, the Qatari television network, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi broke the news overnight. It was later confirmed by Qatar’s state energy company, which clarified that Qatar would be leaving OPEC effective Jan. 1.

Qatar, of course, has every reason to be angry with the Saudis. A blockade against Qatari exports remains intact following the GCC crisis of summer 2017. And just like then, when we pointed out that the “real reason for the Qatar crisis was natural gas”, so the Qataris have teased that they are leaving OPEC to “focus on LNG”.

Speaking at a news conference in Doha, al-Kaabi said: “The withdrawal decision reflects Qatar’s desire to focus its efforts on plans to develop and increase its natural gas production from 77 million tonnes per year to 110 million tonnes in the coming years.”

The country’s reason for leaving is evident in the numbers: Since 2013, the amount of oil it is pumping has declined by more than 725,000 barrels a day even as global oil production has soared.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Charlotte Bellis said that Qatar made the decision just days ahead of a December 6 OPEC meeting.

“They say it has nothing to do with the blockade on Qatar and that they have been thinking about it for several months now,” Bellis said, referring to a diplomatic blockade on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain.

“They also said that if you want to withdraw from OPEC it had to be done before the end of the year,” she added.

“They said they wanted to do this now and be transparent ahead of a December 6 OPEC meeting.”

Since 2013, the amount of oil Qatar produced has steadily declined from about 728,000 barrels per day in 2013 to about 607,000 barrels per day in 2017, or just under 2 percent of OPEC’s total output.

Meanwhile, total production during the same period increased from 30.7 million barrels per day to 32.4 million barrels per day.

Despite Putin’s claim that he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had agreed to extend the current OPEC+ production cuts, Wall Street analysts – not to mention investors – are still pricing in further cuts for the bloc. Goldman expects production to be reduced by 1.3 million b/d, nearly double the 700k b/d priced in by the Brent futures curve.

Ultimately, Qatar’s departure won’t have much of an immediate impact on OPEC. As its oil production has declined, Qatar has become the world’s biggest supplier of LNG; it produces almost 30% of the world total. Development of its North Field, which is shares with Iran, is the country’s top priority, as it should be. Following the news, Brent crude futures have traded higher all morning.

Even if OPEC doesn’t cut production later this week, Canadian producers in Alberta, the country’s production hub, announced an “unprecedented” production cut over the weekend.

But given the recent reports about the discontent with Saudi Arabia’s borderline dictatorial rule over the bloc, the political ramifications of a Gulf producer – particularly Qatar – are difficult to ignore. But in terms of how it might impact the overall production capacity of OPEC, the answer could very well be “minimal”. Because according to media reports, Colombia is reportedly in talks to join the bloc.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

After Soros Flees Turkey, Will He Flee The Rest Of The “Global South” Too?

Soros’ retreat from Turkey might be a harbinger of what’s to come.
Andrew Korybko

Published

1 day ago

on

December 4, 2018

By

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review:

Soros’ “Open Society Foundation” decided to leave Turkey.

The organization’s representatives said that it was due to the recent accusations that they’ve meddled in the country’s internal affairs, which is an allusion to President Erdogan’s claims last week about their involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park Color Revolution attempt and is ironically the group’s raison d’etre.

Truth be told, they’re making a responsible move after seeing the writing on the wall and calculating that a crackdown would be imminent if they don’t leave on their own volition, which works out to be a win-win for both their organization and the government. The “Open Society Foundation” can evacuate its foreign assets from the country and disband its public network, while the state doesn’t have to endure the weaponized infowar campaign that the Mainstream Media would predictably launch if Turkey undertook Russian-like measures to kick this organization out of the country.

This quid-pro-quo is pragmatic for both parties because the “Open Society Foundation’s” domestic Hybrid War operatives get off scot-free, though the state is already likely aware of who they are and won’t hesitate to detain them if they ever pose a future threat to security in the event that they decide to “go underground” to continue their destabilizing activities. At the same time, however, some of the most zealous among them might more safely relocate abroad instead, which would allow them to continue their work remotely through social media and other channels.

Still, seeing as how the Turkish state retains strong control over the internet, this threat is conceivably manageable and isn’t seen as being anywhere near as dangerous as if the “Open Society Foundation” and its employees continued their activities in the country unchecked.

Soros’ retreat from Turkey might be a harbinger of what’s to come because President Erdogan commands tremendous respect among the international Muslim community or “Ummah”, so other Muslim governments might be inspired by his leadership in fearlessly calling out the “Open Society Foundation” and seek to emulate his example in the hopes that this will prompt the Color Revolution fifth column to preemptively flee from their countries too.

Soros and his organization might try to push back against any similar state pressure if they feel that the authorities there aren’t as strong as their Turkish counterparts and could be influenced by any infowar smear campaign against them, but that’s nevertheless still a fight that they’d be choosing to wage and one which might ultimately be unsuccessful, especially if those governments round up the group’s domestic employees on the pretext that they’re security threats.

It’s still too early to say, but the tide might finally be turning against Soros in the “Global South”.

*  *  *

The Global South is a term that has been emerging in transnational and postcolonial studies to refer to what may also be called the “Developing World” (i.e., Africa, Latin America, and the developing countries in Asia), “developing countries,” “less developed countries,” and “less developed regions.” It can also include poorer “southern” regions of wealthy “northern” countries.

Source

The Global South is more than the extension of a “metaphor for underdeveloped countries.” In general, it refers to these countries’ “interconnected histories of colonialism, neo-imperialism, and differential economic and social change through which large inequalities in living standards, life expectancy, and access to resources are maintained.”

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending