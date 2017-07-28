Republicans begin asking why Debbie Wasserman-Schultz employed an IT hacker (Video)

A preliminary hearing for former DNC Chair, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s hacking IT specialist Imran Awan (now under the custody of the FBI) is scheduled for August 21.

Republicans are starting to vocally ask questions, including why the former DNC Chair decided to keep Awan on her taxpayer-funded payroll right up until his arrest and, according to Zerohedge, whether that decision had anything to do with the whole DNC / Hillary email scandals that erupted last summer.

Along those lines, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel posed the following questions to DWS earlier this morning…

Debbie Wasserman Shultz needs to answer mounting questions about her staffer’s questionable and illegal actions… pic.twitter.com/2SRZIGiBAa — GOP (@GOP) July 26, 2017

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel appeared on Fox Business to discuss Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s decisions to keep Awan on staff (4:00 minute mark in the video below).