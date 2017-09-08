Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wants Comey to testify again: “I smell a rat here”

Former FBI Director James Comey is in deep trouble after it was reveled last week that he exonerated Hillary Clinton after her July meeting with the FBI, well before Comey interviewed up to 17 key witnesses in the case.

According to The Gateway Pundit Senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina wants James Comey back in the Senate to testify once again on the Clinton email scandal.

Last week The Duran reported that the so called “lost” emails from Clinton’s private server are not really lost, but that the NSA has the emails…but during the FBI’s investigation, James Comey didn’t want to hear about it.

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom summed up James Comey’s actions…

“He has been carrying water for the Clinton folks, Obama, everybody…the whole thing was a farce.” “As soon as you know there is no grand jury. As soon as you know you can’t compel testimony. As soon as you know you can’t get records, computers for searching…the whole thing was a farce from the beginning.”

Fox News reports…