Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Reports of possible chemical attacks in Syria have Moscow on alert

Syrian remains volatile because many competing interests are using this nation as a battlefield, while Russia seeks to stabilize it.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

259 Views

TASS reported on October 30 that there have been reports arising in Syria about possible chemical weapons attacks there. The government has called for steps to prevent these rumors from becoming reality, this according to the Russian foreign ministry.

“Alarming reports are coming from various sources that some terrorist and extremist groups in Syria never stop attempts at staging large-scale provocations with the use of chemical weapons and toxic agents,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian military also has such information.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, in case such a provocation is successful, all the blame would be placed on Syria’s legitimate authorities, following a traditional pattern. “Concurrently, claims would be laid to Russia and Iran that they allegedly connive at such crimes and must be held responsible,” the ministry stressed.

“It is absolutely obvious that extremists’ chemical provocations are geared to furnish foreign opponents of the legitimate government in Damascus with another pretext to stage aggressive actions like the illegal missile strikes delivered by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria in April 2018, to frustrate efforts towards establishing political process, to slow down revival of the country and return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes. We cannot and must not let it happen.”

Sputnik News also reported on this matter on October 30th, adding that these attempts to create a false flag chemical attack are intended to undercut the recovery process of the war-torn nation. If a chemical attack happened, the usual pattern would incite the US and its allies to presume Russian / Syrian government guilt and then launch more strikes.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

This happened in April of this year in a major strike launched by the US, Great Britain and France. Although the attack was apparently “managed” in such a way as to not damage anything significant (militarily speaking), getting hit with over one hundred missiles is no easy thing for anyone, and the Americans have been very quick to presume President Bashar al-Assad’s culpability without burden of proof.

Sputnik News writes:

The statement was made a day after the Russian Defense Ministry reported that White Helmets organization had arrived in the Syrian Aleppo province from Idlib to carry out a chemical weapons’ provocation. According to the military statement, the members of the organization were staging a staged video of a nuclear attack, involving local residents. The provocation was aimed to blame the Syrian government for “the use of toxic agents”.

Last week Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that militants and the White Helmets group transported toxic materials from the city of Jisr al-Shughur to the settlement of Khirbat al Amud in Syria’s Idlib province. The broadcaster didn’t specify what kind of poisonous substance had been relocated.

Reports of this effort have been circulating through the Middle Eastern and Russian presses since at least as far back as September. While no concrete action has been seen, the situation in Syria remains highly volatile. This combination of civil and internecine proxy war has decimated an otherwise peaceful country and sent refugees by the hundreds of thousands across Europe.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Shaun Ramewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Zio/F-UK-US are majorly desperate to save their sicko terrorists – now more than ever – so a new false-flag chemical war crime is inevitable if not prevented by pro-democracy Syria and/or Russia.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 1, 2018 01:06

Latest

Political correctness costs Megyn Kelly her job, but opens doors in Russia?

Political correctness takes down top interviewer Megyn Kelly, and she didn’t even see it coming… because she did nothing wrong.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 1, 2018

By

The Kremlin went on record reporting its interest in offering NBC host Megyn Kelly a job working for the Russian media. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov mused about this situation, praising Mrs. Kelly for her interviewing skills but suggesting she might be a bit pricey for Russian media.

RT carried the story, saying:

In the wake of the blackface comments that cost Kelly her job, she has received at least two (mostly) tongue-in-cheek offers. One from Russia’s Channel One, the most popular terrestrial broadcaster, and the other from the Federal News Agency, which has been painted in US news outlets as the public face of purported Russian “troll farm” Internet Research Agency – claims which it vehemently denies.

On Monday, Peskov was asked to comment on Kelly’s career prospects in foreign media.

“You know, she has a big salary. I am not sure the Federal News Agency can afford her,” Peskov said in reference to Kelly’s reported three-year $69 million contract she signed after leaving Fox News last year.

“Of course this is not our sphere of competence – we do not hire journalists. But she did conduct a very energetic and dynamic interview with Vladimir Putin,” the long-time Putin lieutenant said regarding a one-on-one piece with the Russian president broadcast in June last year.

Kelly, 47, lost her NBC show, but will reportedly receive a full payout, after comments lamenting the growing sensitivity over wearing blackface at Halloween, which she claimed was acceptable as part of a costume when she was a child.

Kelly’s story is one of meteoric rise and then meteoric crash. That crash came at the hands of liberal activists, who have managed to short-circuit American free speech to the point that any sort of “color” remark is instantly taken as racism. This was the defining event:

This story is absolutely tragic on several fronts:

  1. Megyn was in no way racist at all. She was speaking very simply about the hypersensitivity of people to racism, saying “I can’t keep up with the number of people that we’re offending just by being normal people.And she is right.
  2. But sometime after this, the PC police, and no doubt her managers, got an earful and dumped it on the TV host, prompting this effort by her to “apologize” and show compliance with the dictatorship of the American left.
  3. The further tragedy was that she did not continue to fight back right then (she started a legal fight later), and now her job is in jeopardy.
  4. The even further tragedy is that almost all the Western media networks dogpiled on her about this, with uniform commentary that these comments were shameful, hateful, racist and so on.

The main thing that did her in was that she gave in to the political correctness thought police, and they are wiping the floor with her now.

This situation is further proof that the West has lost its collective mind, and where social justice warriors have effectively shut down free speech. In reviewing the video clip, Megyn Kelly was lamenting the culture of political correctness which has set people to such a profound degree of sensitivity that it is becoming increasingly impossible to communicate freely in the United States.

All except for one person, maybe, that person being President Donald Trump.

Had this been he saying this, no doubt the President would have simply retorted against the accusation with “That’s ridiculous! I was talking about how damaging political correctness is, not about racism. What is your problem?”

We see evidence for this kind of response in the way the US president handles other similar affairs.

Something has gone seriously wrong in the United States with regard to free speech. It used to be the common rhyme of every school kid that, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

Now, while it is true for many that words can hurt, this rhyme was meant to put such situations in perspective. One’s words are said and then gone like smoke. When a person is so fragile that words, even and especially words spoken without rancor as in this situation with Megyn Kelly, can even be thought of as “insensitive” or “cruel” or “bigoted”, something is psychologically wrong with that person. 

Liberalism and political correctness suggest that each person regulate his or her speech so as not to offend others, that is, so as not to hurt their feelings and cause them to shatter like paper-thin china. The thing we are told is that being so coarse as to say such things hurts people around us, especially those who are “victimized” by the past mistakes of other people.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Angela Merkel hopes to stay in power until 2021. She will be out much sooner (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 143.
Alex Christoforou

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 31, 2018

By

Now that the most stable neo-liberal, globalist, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has announced her future retirement from politics, alarm is sweeping throughout the Deep State and its media establishment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she needs to write “a new chapter” in German politics, the one with her name on it is done.

Whether Merkel can stay on as Chancellor for three more years depends on whether anyone in her CDU party, or in any German party, can measure up to her and make a convincing leadership claim before her tenure is up in 2021.

Merkel has served as Chancellor for thirteen years. She will step down as the leader of  the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in early December at its next conference, in Hamburg…however she plans to stay on as German Chancellor until the next elections in 2021. More likely than not, Merkel will be pushed out much sooner than here 2021 deadline.

According to The New Yorker, what is even more alarming is that the German results are hardly an isolated phenomenon. Merkel made her announcement the day after Jair Bolsonaro won the Presidency in Brazil and a day before President Donald Trump announced that he thought he could end birthright citizenship in the United States despite the clear words of the Constitution stating otherwise. From Viktor Orbán, in Hungary, to Rodrigo Duterte, in the Philippines, there is a clear theme emerging: love the big man, fear the stranger.

Germany doesn’t have such a figure yet—not this time around. (Nor does Britain, though it has Boris Johnson, whose farce is getting uglier, and Brexit.) It has had Merkel, who urged Germans to believe, with regard to the large-scale arrival of refugees, that “we can handle it,” a position that her party has forced her to partially retreat from. Since last year’s parliamentary elections, she has held her position thanks only to an unstable “Grand Coalition” with the S.P.D.—the Große Koalition, known in shorthand as the GroKo—which might not hold together for long. She is burdened by the rise of extremism, by domestic discontent related to her welcoming of refugees, and by the weight of her long tenure—she has been in office longer than Franklin D. Roosevelt, the longest-serving American President, was at the time of his death. A person doesn’t hold power for that long in a competitive political system without having an instinct for it. That is particularly true of someone like Merkel, who came from a marginal part of the country—the former East Germany—and only entered politics after a career as a scientist, seizing the moment, after reunification, when so much was up for grabs. And Merkel’s instincts apparently told her that if she wanted to control her exit, she had to make her move now.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Merkel’s stunning, but expected announcement, and what this means for Germany, Europe, the United States and Russia.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

Angela Merkel has said she will not seek re-election as Germany’s chancellor as well as CDU’s party chair. The decision comes after a debacle for her ruling party in the local elections in the federal state of Hesse.

On Sunday, Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 28 percent of the votes. Although that was more support than other competitors received, it was a significant drop from the 38.3 percent won by the party in the state’s last election in 2013.

However, Merkel claimed that her decision not to run for party chair again was made before the plebiscite and even before German parliament’s summer recess. Party chair aside, the top politician also would not be available for another term as a chancellor.

This fourth term is my last as German chancellor. At the federal election in 2021, I will not stand again as chancellor candidate, nor as a candidate for the Bundestag, and…I won’t seek any further political offices.

What’s more, if snap elections need to take place before 2021, Merkel would not run for the top post either.

She also stated that the government has “lost credibility.” 

A decision not to head for re-election as chief of the CDU and to not ditch the chancellorship “looks like a plan” that has been carefully devised, German lawyer Maximilian Krah told RT.

Merkel’s favored person to take over as party boss is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. If she gets in, Merkel will “have a clone of herself as a party leader so she can remain in the chancellor’s office… she could stay in power for the next five or six years!”

However, if a Merkel critic takes center stage as party leader, there will be a different outcome. But even if that were the case, the CDU is unlikely to publicly turn on its current leader, as it is “very submissive” towards the chancellor.

“It would give a development against Merkel, but not a revolution. The CDU is not a party that makes revolutions. In no way.”

As the CDU experiences losses in support, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is seeing a rise in popularity. It received 12 percent of the votes in Hesse on Sunday, and now holds parliamentary seats in every single German state.

Speaking to RT following the Hesse elections, independent political observer Steven Meissner said that Merkel “is getting weaker and weaker and more unpopular.” That brings her team more problems than benefits, he alleged.

Merkel’s popularity has indeed been slipping for a long time, with her handling of the 2015 migrant crisis being a major contributing factor. A July poll found that only one in five Germans were happy with her performance as leader.

Dr. Werner Patzelt, a political science professor at the Technical University of Dresden, thinks that the chancellor’s handling of migration issue is mostly to blame for her party’s reduced support.

“The core problem of the CDU is the migration politics conducted by Chancellor Merkel. For many years now, German voters have revolted against these politics and they voted for the AfD and defected from the CDU…” In fact, AfD has filled a representation gap that was left when the CDU began shifting towards the center-left.

Merkel, 64, chaired the CDU party since 2000 and has served as Germany’s chancellor since 2005.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

America’s Nuclear Death Wish – Europe Must Rebel

Europe is now facing the disastrous prospect of American missiles being reinstalled across its territory as they were in the 1980s.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2018

By

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

The Trump administration’s declared scrapping of a crucial arms control treaty is putting the world on notice of a nuclear war, sooner or later.

Any such war is not winnable. It is mutually assured destruction. Yet the arrogant American rulers – some of them at least – seem to be deluded in thinking they can win such a war.

What makes the American position even more execrable is that it is being pushed by people who have never fought a war. Indeed, by people like President Donald Trump and his hawkish national security advisor John Bolton who both dodged military service to their country during the Vietnam War. How’s that for macabre mockery? The world is being pushed to war by a bunch of effete cowards who are clueless about war.

Trump announced last this week that the US was finally pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a move confirmed by Bolton on a follow-up trip to Moscow. That treaty was signed in 1987 by former President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. It was a landmark achievement of cooperation and trust between the nuclear superpowers. Both sides removed short and medium-range nuclear missiles from Europe.

With Trump intending to rip up the INF Treaty, as his predecessor GW Bush had done with the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002, Europe is now facing the disastrous prospect of American missiles being reinstalled across its territory as they were in the 1980s. However, a big distinction between then and now is that after years of expansion by NATO, European territory is at an even sharper interface with Russia’s heartland.

When the INF Treaty was implemented three decades ago, the US and Russian nuclear arsenals were seriously dialed back to the strategic level of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) confined on respective landmasses separated by thousands of kilometers. As Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Natsionalnaya Oborona, told Russia’s Vesti news channel, the ICBMs typically have a flight time of 30 minutes from launch. That time gap would give Russian defense systems time to respond effectively to an incoming strike from the US, and vice versa.

But, as Korotchenko noted, the impending installation of intermediate-range missiles by the Americans in European states will reduce the flight time of a possible US nuclear strike on Russia to a couple of minutes, even seconds. That would seriously challenge Russian anti-missile defenses, as well as greatly increasing the margin of error in detecting a strike, possibly leading to mistaken escalation. In other words, the strategic balance has been thrown into disarray by the US over the INF, just as it was again thrown into disarray back in 2002 when Bush trashed the ABM.

It also presents the Americans with the temptation to exercise their “first-strike doctrine”. In US military planning, it reserves the “right” to use a pre-emptive attack. By contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated again last week that Russia will never use a first-strike option, that it would only use nuclear weapons as a defensive action.

Recall that earlier this month, the US envoy to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said that American forces would “take out” Russian missiles if they are deemed to be violating the INF. It was an appalling expression of the pre-emptive prerogative that Washington grants itself, even though the information upon which it would base its action is highly questionable.

Putting the American logic together one can say that the US rulers have a death wish on the planet. With criminal recklessness, they are moving to loosen the international controls over deploying nuclear weapons and are creating a situation in Europe that puts nuclear war on a hair-trigger.

Moscow vowed last week that it will respond “militarily” if Washington goes ahead with scrapping the INF Treaty. Russia can be expected to counter by deploying shorter-range missiles that will put NATO-allied Europe in the firing line.

Surely, the European states must be asking themselves what kind of ally they supposedly have in the US. What kind of ally puts its supposed friends in the firing line, under the name of “protecting them”, while it remains at relatively safer distance?

The European Union has reacted to Trump’s announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty with horror. The EU is calling on the US to adhere to the treaty and to negotiate with Russia over purported complaints. French President Emmanuel Macron telephoned Trump, appealing that the treaty has been a vital element of Europe’s peace for the past 30 years.

Washington has been claiming for the past four years, since the Obama administration, that Russia is violating the INF by allegedly developing medium-range, ground-launched cruise missiles. Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims, pointing out that the Americans have not presented evidence to back up their accusations. Washington says its information is classified, and so can’t be publicly revealed. That’s hardly convincing given past American deceptions over weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Iran and Syria.

In any case, it is the Americans who are making a big deal about the alleged Russian violations of the INF. If the Europeans were really concerned, why haven’t they kicked up a fuss? The fact that the Europeans are pleading with Washington to adhere to the INF suggests that they are not convinced by allegations of Russia posing a missile threat.

Moreover, if there are disputes and complaints from the American side, then let them iron these problems out through diplomacy and negotiation.

It is telling that the US wants to instead escalate the tensions and the risks of war in such a reckless manner. That betrays its real agenda of seeking to militarize problems, rather than exploring political solutions. The difference it seems comes down to the US not actually having a valid political argument, so it must exercise its power through militarism as a way to conceal its lack of rational validity.

The root problem of INF Treaty tensions and alleged violations stems from the US-led configuration of military forces encroaching ever-closer on Russian territory. If the US were genuinely interested in ensuring security and peace in Europe then it would listen to Russia’s concern over the provocative expansion of US-led NATO forces towards its Western border. When Reagan signed the INF with Gorbachev it was on the understanding and commitment from the US side not to advance its military towards Russia “by one inch”. In 30 years, US forces have pushed all the way from Germany to the Baltic and Black Seas on Russia’s doorstep. Washington is trying to enlist Ukraine and Georgia into the NATO alliance, indeed is carrying out war drills with these two former Soviet Union states which share borders with Russia.

If the US now re-installs medium-range nuclear missiles with flight times to Moscow down to a matter of seconds then we can lament that the abandonment of the INF is a grave watershed move towards nuclear war.

The way out of this heinous dilemma is not only maintaining the INF Treaty. Furthermore, there should a wholesale scaling back of NATO forces in Europe on Russia’s Western, Northern and Southern flanks. Just this month, NATO is holding its biggest-ever war maneuvers since the Cold War in the Arctic region on Russia’s border with 50,000 troops, accompanied by a flurry of surveillance flights over Russia’s coast.

The insanity of America’s death wish for nuclear war has to stop. The American ruling class won’t stop it because their death wish mentality is so suffused with blind arrogance and ignorance and it is so integral with the “normal” functioning of their capitalist military-industrial complex.

Russia is holding the line with its undoubted military capability and its principled diplomatic prudence. But it is time for the Europeans to step up to the plate and to exert some sense on the Americans.

For a start, the EU states should tell Trump that any plan to re-install medium-range nuclear weapons on their soil is impermissible.

Secondly, the Europeans need to scale back the NATO expansion towards Russian territory.

Thirdly, they need to tell Washington that Russia is a partner, not a pariah to be abused for the benefit of American militarism and hegemonic ambitions.

Will the Europeans do that? Their leaders may not have the backbone, but the citizens of Europe will have to, if they want to prevent their American “ally” inciting a nuclear cataclysm. American arrogance is fomenting a European rebellion against its death-wish criminal leaders.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending