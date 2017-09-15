Remember when Hillary Clinton hoped Barack Obama would be assassinated (Video)

Hillary Clinton is having a very public mental breakdown as she promotes her new book ‘What Happened.’

The list of those being blamed for her election loss has ballooned to over 42 entities.

Fox news has the list below.

Bernie supporters like progressive media analyst Jimmy Dore are pissed off at Hillary Clinton for blasting Bernie Sanders for not supporting her as she cheated her way to the Democrat nomination.

Dore goes back in time to show a video clip where Hillary Clinton, then running against Obama in the 2008 primary, explains how she should not concede to Obama too early because he might get assassinated, as happened to RFK. DISGUSTING!