#ReleaseTheMemo: Wikileaks offers $1 million reward for FISA abuse memo

Everyone wants to get their hands on the memo that will prove Obama corruption.

On Thursday a four-page memo detailing extensive FISA court abuse was made available to the entire House of Representatives Thursday.

The contents of the memo are so explosive, says Journalist Sara Carter, that it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

Everyone now wants to get their hands on the memo that will prove Obama, the DOJ, the FBI, and the Clinton campaign colluded to sabotage presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Wikileaks is now offering $1 million for access to the FISA abuse memo.

