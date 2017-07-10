Reince Priebus squashes Chris Wallace’s inquiry into Trump Jr. 20-minute meeting with a lawyer from Russia (Video)

The latest Russia fake news: Donald Trump Jr had a meeting with Russian Lawyer with "possible" ties to the Kremlin.

The latest attempt to pin some kind of Russia connection to Trump was delivered by US propaganda news outlet The New York Times, which over the weekend published a dud of a revelation that Donald Trump Jr., together with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner had met at the Trump Tower with a lawyer who was allegedly “Kremlin connected” on June 9, 2016, shortly after Trump was assured of the Republican nomination.

Donald Trump was not present at the meeting, nor was he aware of such a meeting…but in either case, meeting with a Russian in today’s America is a tell tale sign that you are a Kremlin agent.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for the president’s lawyer, told the NYT that “the president was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

Zerohedge reports that the NY Times followed up with a new article, which seeks to explain the one thing that was missing from the original NYT article: the motive behind said meeting.

–in retrospect it turned out that members of Trump’s campaign simply meeting with a Russian lawyer was less exciting than the NYT had hoped. Curiously, when the NYT reported of the original meeting it did not have the dramatic punchline it was hoping for – it needed its readers help for that. As it explains, “the Times reported the existence of the meeting on Saturday. But in subsequent interviews, the advisers and others revealed the motivation behind it.” In other words, the new batch of anonymous sources only stepped up after reading the original report which, for lack of a better word, was disappointing. And, as the NYT clarifies in its sequel – citing three advisers to the White House – Trump Jr. agreed to meet with the lawyer, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, only after allegedly being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And while there is no smoking gun yet again as the NYT admits that “It is unclear whether the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, actually produced the promised compromising information about Mrs. Clinton”, the paper writes that accounts of this meeting “represent[s] the first public indication that at least some in the campaign were willing to accept Russian help.” Or technically, the help of a Russian lawyer who denies having acted on behalf of the Russian government.

Chris Wallace questions Reince Priebus on Fox News about the meeting with a lawyer who the NYT says may have possible ‘ties to the Kremlin’…whatever the hell that even means.

What would happen in the Moscow press if a Russian government official meet for 20 minutes with a lawyer who had “possible” ties to the White House?

As Priebus explains in the video below…it’s complete “nothing” news coming out of the liberal propaganda outlet NYT.