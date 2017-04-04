Rand Paul wants Susan Rice to testify under oath to Congress about unmasking Trump staff

Senator Rand Paul is publicly calling for Obama top White House staffer, Susan Rice, to testify under oath about her involvement in Trump staff surveillance and the unmasking of US citizens, which ultimately lead to intelligence agency press leaks.

Rand Paul called the unmasking an “enormous deal” and indicated that it should be illegal.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul told reporters…

“If it is allowed, we shouldn’t be allowing it, but I don’t think should just discount how big a deal it is that Susan Rice was looking at these and she needs to be asked, ‘Did President Obama ask her to do this? Was this a directive from President Obama? I think she should testify under oath on this.” “I think she should be asked under oath, did she reveal it to The Washington Post. I think they were illegally basically using an espionage tool to eavesdrop or wiretap — if you want to use the word generally — on the Trump campaign.”

