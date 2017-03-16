MUST WATCH: Rand Paul responds to insane John McCain, he is “unhinged and past his prime!” [Video]

BOOM!

Rand Paul fired back at John McCain, after the senile Arizona Senator (infected with a special strain of Russia red scare virus), got up in front of Congress and declared Senator Rand Paul was “working for Vladimir Putin.”

Speaking to MSNBC, Senator Paul said…

“I think he makes a really, really strong case for term limits. I think maybe he is past his prime. Maybe he has gotten a little bit unhinged.”

“I do think that when we talk about NATO, there can be a rational discussion about the pros and cons of expanding it. We currently have combat troops in six nations. We have troops actively, just stationed in probably a couple dozen others.”

“We have a twenty trillion dollar debt. And one of my favorite articles in the last couple of years, was one that talked about the ‘angry McCains’. And if we put active troops, and got involved in combat where McCain wants us to be, they would put a little angry McCains on the globe, on the map, and its virtually everywhere.”

“His foreign policy is something that would greatly endanger the United States. Greatly over extend us. And there has to be the thought, whether or not, it is in our national interest to pledge, to get involved with war, if Montenegro has an altercation with anyone.”

“There is also another argument, is that when you ask the people of Montenegro, only about 40% and slightly less are actually in favor of this. They are close to Russia, they are close to being sort of like Ukraine, in the transition from Europe to Asia. Perhaps it would be good to be more like Switzerland, and be more neutral to trade with both.”

“To call someone, somehow an enemy of the state, or a traitor might be considered by most reasonable people a little over the top.”