Rand Paul refuses to support emergency declaration, deepening problem

Rand Paul gives a principled reason for his refusal, and he cannot be faulted for that, but it leaves the borders open and unsafe.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

159 Views

Senator Rand Paul indicated he will vote to terminate President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration on Sunday. This continues a story that seems to want no resolution.

Weeks ago, the seed to this news piece started this way:

One 35-day partial government shutdown and almost three weeks later, the debate over a statistically tiny amount of money in the US budget for the building of a border wall drags on with no solution. On February 15th, if there is no agreement that is to President Trump’s satisfaction, the government will once again descend into a partial shutdown.

And on February 15th, the President signed a continuing resolution to keep the government open through the rest of the fiscal year. This CR gave sharply limited authority of funds with regards to the border wall. This prompted the President to take it a step farther and declare a National Emergency.

This is because very few people in the US government actually desire a solution to close and secure the American-Mexican border. In fact, what we see is a government that is largely aligned against the will of its citizens.

President Trump has made repeated statements and speeches in which he outlines a fair array of facts concerning the problems experienced in the US by illegal border crossings of both people and controlled substances.

However, the issue of border security remains something that Congress only supports with words. We saw this in action both last week and the week before with the Democrat led House of Representatives voting 245-182 to terminate the National Emergency declaration. While this was to be expected in the House, on March 3rd, libertarian Senator Rand Paul, a known strong supporter of President Trump, nonetheless penned an Op-Ed piece on Fox News in which he said he planned to also vote against the National Emergency in the Republican-led Senate (emphasis added):

In September of 2014,  I had these words to say: “The president acts like he’s a king. He ignores the Constitution.  He arrogantly says, ‘If Congress will not act, then I must.’

Donald J. Trump agreed with me when he said in November 2014 that President Barack Obama couldn’t make a deal on immigration so “now he has to use executive action, and this is a very, very dangerous thing that should be overridden easily by the Supreme Court.”

I support President Trump. I supported his fight to get funding for the wall from Republicans and Democrats alike, and I share his view that we need more and better border security.

However, I cannot support the use of emergency powers to get more funding, so I will be voting to disapprove of his declaration when it comes before the Senate.

Every single Republican I know decried President Obama’s use of executive power to legislate. We were right then. But the only way to be an honest officeholder is to stand up for the same principles no matter who is in power…

There are really two questions involved in the decision about emergency funding:

  • First, does statutory law allow for the president’s emergency orders,
  • and, second, does the Constitution permit these emergency orders?

As far as the statute goes, the answer is maybe — although no president has previously used emergency powers to spend money denied by Congress, and it was clearly not intended to do that.

But there is a much larger question: the question of whether or not this power and therefore this action are constitutional. With regard to the Constitution, the Supreme Court made it very clear in Youngstown Steel in 1952, in a case that is being closely reexamined in the discussion of executive power.  In Youngstown, the Court ruled that there are three kinds of executive order: orders that carry out an expressly voiced congressional position, orders where Congress’ will is unclear, and, finally, orders clearly opposed to the will of Congress.

To my mind, like it or not, we had this conversation.  In fact, the government was shut down in a public battle over how much money would be spent on the wall and border security.  It ended with a deal that Congress passed and the president signed into law, thus determining the amount.

Congress clearly expressed its will not to spend more than $1.3 billion and to restrict how much of that money could go to barriers.  Therefore, President Trump’s emergency order is clearly in opposition to the will of Congress.

Moreover, the broad principle of separation of powers in the Constitution delegates the power of the purse to Congress.  This turns that principle on its head.

Some are attempting to say that there isn’t a good analogy between President Obama’s orders or the Youngstown case. I disagree. Not only are the issues similar, but I think Youngstown Steel implications are even more profound in the case of emergency appropriations. We spent the last two months debating how much money should be spent on a wall, and Congress came to a clear conclusion: $1.3 billion. Without question, the president’s order for more wall money contradicts the will of Congress and will, in all likelihood, be struck down by the Supreme Court.

In fact, I think the president’s own picks to the Supreme Court may rebuke him on this.

Regardless, I must vote how my principles dictate. My oath is to the Constitution, not to any man or political party. I stand with the president often, and I do so with a loud voice. Today, I think he’s wrong, not on policy, but in seeking to expand the powers of the presidency beyond their constitutional limits. I understand his frustration. Dealing with Congress can be pretty difficult sometimes. But Congress appropriates money, and his only constitutional recourse, if he does not like the amount they appropriate, is to veto the bill.

This statement by Rand Paul is extremely – and painfully – fair. It marks not the actions of a liberal but of someone who is trying to do things truly “by the book.” He cannot be faulted for this.

But his “Nay” is very poorly placed because it comes in the context of a Congress that is full of people far less committed to the vision of America and its sovereignty than he or the President are. One of the reasons stated for lax border security is that cutting off illegal immigration also cuts off very cheap labor for several industries. Some of those industry leaders donate lavishly to political campaigns, ergo, corruption.

Rand Paul, in trying to fight for what is right by the letter of the law, may be correct, but in the short term it appears to exacerbate the problem of the porous US-Mexico border.

President Trump is trying to do the right thing in the company of a Congress who does not want this, for various reasons. Some of it is because some Congressmen and women are petty, Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer being the crabby National Grandparents in this aspect. But add to the “resist Trump because he is Trump” lobby those people who gain from illegal immigration in the short term, and those like the new socialist crop of Congressional members who are ready to change the very nature of the United States into something like their cannabis-induced dream of Sweden (which didn’t even work in Sweden!) and we see that border security is every bit the uphill climb that President Trump has shown it to be.

The government shutdown did one very good thing: It got the American focus on the border and some opinions on the matter moved – at least among the American people.

But since when did our representatives and senators really represent us, the American people?

It has been a long, long time.

 

The border "crisis" is a fake distraction and appeasement for Trumps base, nothing more. There is no crisis at the border, there is no emergency either. What there is, is a 20 year low in illegal border crossings. There used to be 15 times the amount of people crossing the border and nobody said a word. Now, all of a sudden it's a crisis. Just ridiculous. Trump is drowning in scandals, some of which he deserves, some of which he does not. But nonetheless, his presidency is running anything but smoothly, no matter what delusional fantasy he babbles on about.

March 5, 2019 21:44

Latest

Radical Democrats Omar and Tahlib given a pass by the MSM

The cover that the press gives these two Democrats may expose and force a hard look at the excessive power Israeli concerns play in the US.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2019

By

2018 saw a new movement to the hard left in the Democrat party. radical, openly socialist candidates succeeded in getting elected to US House of Representatives posts. Among these, two – Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar – are particularly worthy of note.

Both are women, and both claim to be adherents to Islam, which represents some movement in the representation of Muslim interests in the US. Mrs. Omar makes the news every few days with her statements about Israel, commonly taken by the US mainstream media (mostly Fox News) to be “anti-Semitic”, though a closer look at the bulk of the representative’s remarks actually reveals a different aspect.

Of these two, Omar appears to be the more observant Muslim. A Somali immigrant hailing from Mogadishu, she and her family resettled in Arlington, Virginia in 1995. She was fourteen years old at the time. She learned and appears to have a flair for political activism, having been quite active in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2017 to her election to the US House. She started serving as Representative on a national level in January of this year.

Ilhan makes the news for saying statements such as these:

  • Those concerns were confirmed this week when Omar suggested on Twitter that members of Congress support Israel for money, igniting a bipartisan uproar in Washington that included criticism from President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP 2-15-2019: Omar’s edgy Israel tweet no surprise to some back home)
  • Omar, 37, was responding to a tweet from New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey when she made the alleged anti-Semitic comments Sunday. “I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” Omar tweeted. (New York Post 3-5-2019: Ilhan Omar blasted over latest ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet about Israel)

There are many examples, but this one, reported by The Atlantic, is the most interesting, and we offer the lede to that piece here:

  • In the anti-Semitic imagination, Jews run the world through a global conspiracy of cash and power. This belief is both old and resilient, and in the past seven decades, anti-Semites have relied on this framework to explain the tight alliance between the United States and Israel.On Sunday night, a freshman representative from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, cheerfully repeated this anti-Semitic trope, implying that AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, pays politicians to support Israel.

    Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on Omar to “reject anti-Semitism in all forms,” according to The Washington Post, while Republicans have argued that her comments reveal the depth of anti-Israel sentiment in the Democratic Party.

    “I unequivocally apologize,” Omar said in a tweeted statement on Monday. “At the same time, I reaffirm the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics, whether it be AIPAC, the NRA, or the fossil-fuel industry. It’s gone on too long and we must be willing to address it.”

In other words, “I am sorry, but I am not sorry.”

The Atlantic’s piece attempts to make a point that Mrs. Omar’s remarks are damaging to the cause of having a “nuanced” conversation about Israel. It goes on to point out that her remarks are inaccurate:

Along with perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes, Omar’s comments were inaccurate and incomplete: AIPAC’s influence, which does not include payments to politicians, is only a small part of why the U.S.-Israel alliance is almost universally supported in Congress. Her comments, and the backlash they provoked, show how fractured the American debate over Israel has become. Omar is the new face of anti-Israel criticism on the left, and yet her use of anti-Semitic tropes undermines her credibility. Her comments have provoked a cycle of outrage, amplifying the most extreme voices on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and limiting the chances for more nuanced debate over America’s support for Israeli policies. Instead of creating more space for critical debate about Israel, Omar has added credence to a common caricature of the anti-Israel left: that opposition to Israel is partly fueled by conspiratorial anti-Semitism.

This analysis appears “proper” but a closer look at the situation regarding Israel and the Palestinians and other aspects reveals something a bit different. Oddly enough, Mrs. Omar saying what people who understand the situation in Palestine have known for decades.

The story of Palestinian oppression and the continuing war between the Palestinians and Israelis is a long, bitter tale, with the Palestinians getting the butt end of the deal most often. It is also true that in just about every case, the strength of American conservative leadership is strongly supportive of Israel.

This idea is conceptual. It does not really matter what Israel does with that support, and the Israelis know this, and freely take advantage of it. More to the point, the matter is religious in nature, as many American Protestant evangelicals hold as true various expressions of a prophecy that says that whoever helps Israel will be blessed, because the people of Israel are God’s chosen.

The charge of anti-Semitism is no different here than the charge of “racist” was when used to attack anyone who didn’t support President Obama’s policies. Israel is, of course, largely a Jewish state; indeed, the inception of the new state in 1948 was based on this premise.

However, for many people that are Jewish, the issue of being Jewish is not centered on how they serve God, but rather as an ethnic identity.

We see similar ethnophyletism among other groups in the world as well, such as some Greek communities and Arab communities, Polish and Russian, and there is nothing wrong with it in certain aspects. After all, these groups are bound by common culture and traditions, and all of the above listed have also been severely persecuted in history.

But the idea that ethnic “specialness” should grant any “special rights” to any group is wrong. While it is easy to brand this “racism”, one ought to be very careful before doing so.

The reason is that racism no longer means simply “the idea that one race is better / worse” than another. Now it is that plus a whole lot of passionate anger, senseless rage, and eternal expressions of victimization.

As long as this sort of rhetoric continues, no progress will be made. No one wants to be called a racist, and most people will overreact to the charge by going totally silent when perhaps something indeed needs to be said.

This is potentially where we find Representative Omar. 

She has not expressed any notion (yet) of real anti-Semitism. She may, for her own religious upbringing does likely come with a manifesto about what is to be done about such people, but she has not crossed that line yet.

However, it should also be noted that Omar supports aberrant sexual identity politics, the “LGBTQrstuv…” and all the other letters anyone cares to add on to that nonsense. Islam has a very different message about sexual perversion. What is not known here is whether or not Ilhan Omar is playing the game, or if she really is a liberal first and Muslim second. That is a major fact that is not yet known about this Representative.

But so far, the only thing that diminishes – and yet also verifies her statements about the at-all-costs alliances with Israel, is precisely the fact that Omar comes from a region in the world where this situation is understood far differently than in the United States. It is for this reason that many Palestinians – both Muslims and Christians – are likely to wholeheartedly support her statements. This has echoes of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”, a topic we will focus on at another time.

We mentioned Rashida Tahlib earlier, and we refer back to her now. As a representative, Ms. Tlaib has not been in the news too much, aside from her opening day rant with expletives about President Trump. She also professes Islam, but her understanding of it is very suspect. According to a bio given in Wikipedia, she feminizes her “Allah” which is probably a big no-no in Islam. She is often criticized for “not being Muslim enough.”

As she does not wear a hijab, her Muslim identity is easy to see “in name only” and she has been very highly thought of among Palestinian / Syrian / Lebanese circles in the United States. For Tlaib, the main ideology again is liberalism. She, along with colleague Alexandrea Ocasio-Cortez, are members of the Democrat Socialists of America. As such, Tlaib has not been much of a newsmaker since her rant.

There appear to be two issues in play, mostly centered on Ilhan Omar. The first is that the Representative, regardless of motive, is saying the right things regarding the excessive, “blank-cheque” type favor that Israel and its concerns receive from the United States. In fact, her claims appear to be gaining verification by virtue of the reaction of the House body, which, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has put forth a resolution to reject anti-Semitism “as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.

In other words, the House is trying to shut Ilhan Omar up. Further, reading reports of the reaction of the House, and of Jewish or Israeli leaders, it seems apparent that Omar is stirring a pot they do not want stirred.

However, the fact that she is Muslim and a liberal also means that she gets a relatively light hand from the press. She gets reported when she says something, then she gets reported when she offers these non-apologies. But her repeated claims are absolutely consistent, and that is simply because there is a problem.

While it is indeed insulting to brand this situation with Israel in the truly bigoted fashion of calling the Jewish people out in pejorative terms, the pseudo-racist term evades the real political point: that there is something off-balance in the relationship between the US and Israel. Israel gets away with a great deal, and one of the big failures in conservative politics is to treat this matter as though it does not exist. 

This is not an issue that can be resolved in a ten second soundbite. It requires real thinking and honesty, but the use of dishonesty and name-calling is being employed to prevent the needed conversation from taking place.

 

 

Latest

Patriarch Bartholomew slaps down effort to solve Ukrainian Church crisis

Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2019

By

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I has a problem.

In October last year, by his order, two schismatic churches and their leaders were “rehabilitated” and the schismatic churches were combined and relaunched as a new national church, ostensibly for the people of Ukraine.

However, everything about this action was wrong.

The Patriarch attempted to reinterpret Church history and assumed the power to take over the situation in Ukraine, when Orthodox Christian ecclesiology says that no bishop (even a Patriarch) is permitted to impose his will outside his own See. Ukraine was not the territory of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, nor has it been for hundreds of years.

The people he lifted into power – Filaret Denisenko and Makary Maletich, both were formerly out of communion with canonical Orthodoxy, and Filaret is notable for having a terrible record with his priests, a common-law wife (forbidden for a bishop) and most notably, Filaret was also anathematized by the Russian Church for his actions.

Thirdly, the new church has yet to go on record with any statement at all about how its formation serves the will of God. This is because it cannot do so. The Orthodox Church in Ukraine exists as an ultranationalist thumb in the eye of Russia, even to the point some people in the new community said “now we have our own God. We don’t need the Russian God.”

This is a very bad sentiment because in the Orthodox Church there is only one God, and he does not pick between nations because of national identity.

To date, none of the other fourteen universally recognized Local Orthodox Churches has accepted the new Church and none of the local Churches are in communion with the OCU (Orthodox Church in Ukraine). Everyone who has said anything at all about this matter has rejected communion with schismatics, though a few monasteries on Athos did allow services with these people.

In essence, at this time the Patriarch has a new church on his back that no one wants but him. His statements that the other local Churches, namely Russia, will have no choice but to accept the OCU have not been proven right so far.

In fact, the pressure is running in the opposite direction.

Patriarch John X of Antioch, the oldest Christian Church in continuous existence, received a letter from Patriarch Bartholomew in response to the request by many leaders of local Churches to hold a pan-Orthodox discussion to resolve the dispute in Ukraine. According to the Union of Orthodox Journalists, the letter amounted to a slap in the face, borne of Patriarch Bartholomew’s own petulance, arrogance, and pettiness (We have added emphasis):

In a letter to the Primate of the Antiochian Orthodox Church, Patriarch John X, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople declared that “he has good reasons” to refrain from a general Orthodox meeting on the Ukrainian church issue, reports the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Patriarch Bartholomew called the discussion of the religious situation in Ukraine “useless” and reminded the Primate of the Antiochian Church of his refusal to participate in the Crete Council of 2016, which Constantinople had been prepar[ing] for a long time.

“After the four Orthodox Churches, from a church and theological point of view without a reason, refused to be present at the Ecumenical Sacred Council, for which there are no excuses, and your ancient Church was one of them, the Ecumenical Patriarchate has good reasons to refrain from such a meeting at the pan-Orthodox a level that will be useless since it will only lead to the agreement that the participants will disagree with each other,” wrote the Patriarch of Constantinople.

According to him, the autocephalous nature of the OCU became a reward for the Church of Ukraine, and the Phanar returned “to the fold of the canonical Church” the members of the UOC KP and the UAOC who were “unfairly” outside it. At the same time, Patriarch Bartholomew assures that he returned the schismatics to the bosom of Orthodoxy exclusively “following church traditions and canons.”

In other words, the Patriarch appears to be digging in. This situation is entirely wrong according to Church canons. The Patriarch is acting as though he has jurisdiction over all other Orthodox Churches, which is a position remarkably similar to that perceived by the Bishop of Rome prior to the Great Schism of 1054 which split the Roman Catholic Church apart from the other ancient Orthodox Patriarchates.

The result of that split was a slow disintegration of Christian integrity in the Roman Church, the eventual development of Protestantism and the present result of a severely degraded form of Christianity in the West, where the law of God is not considered at all, and one can essentially believe or act however they want and find a “church” that will back them up, or they will start their own.

The current actions of the Ecumenical Patriarch have caused concerns, even fears, of a new split in the Orthodox Church, and with the present geopolitical climate being strongly anti-Russian, there is a lot of thought that the United States is influencing and encouraging the split in order to isolate both Russia and its Orthodox Church, which is the largest and strongest in the world at this time.

Latest

Democrats' latest attempt to restrict free speech uses Jewish people

Hypocritical liberal Democrats try to sneakily take away free speech rights for everyone just because one of their own people speaks her mind.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2019

By

Free speech is one of our most cherished rights in the US. The First Amendment in the US Constitution says this:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took a step to eliminate this right. She and some other House Democrats drew up this Resolution, whose essential text we reproduce here.

H. RES. llRejecting anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES M__. __________ submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee on ___________

RESOLUTION

Rejecting anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.

Whereas anti-Semitism is the bigotry faced by Jewish people simply because they are Jews;

Whereas anti-Semitism entails prejudicial attitudes or dis- criminatory acts toward people who are Jewish on the basis of their identity;

Whereas in 2010 the Department of State adopted the ‘‘working definition’’ of anti-Semitism promulgated by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance;

Whereas the definition includes ‘‘a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews’’, including blaming Jews when things go wrong, calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or extremist view of religion, or making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews;

Whereas Jewish people are subject to numerous other dan- gerous anti-Semitic myths as well, including that Jews control the banks, media, and the United States Government or seek world domination and that Jews are obsessed with money;

Whereas the definition further includes ‘‘accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations’’;

Whereas the myth of dual loyalty, including allegations that Jews should be suspected of being disloyal neighbors or citizens, has been used to marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries for being a stateless minority;

Whereas accusing Jews of dual loyalty because they support Israel, whether out of a religious connection, a commitment to Jewish self-determination after millennia of persecution, or an appreciation for shared values and interests, suggests that Jews cannot be patriotic Americans and trusted neighbors, when Jews have served our Nation since its founding, whether in public life or military service;

Whereas accusations of dual loyalty generally have an insid- ious, bigoted history, including—

(1) the discriminatory internment of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II on the basis of race;

(2) the Dreyfuss affair; when Alfred Dreyfuss, a Jewish French artillery captain was falsely convicted of passing secrets to Germany based on his Jewish back- ground;

(3) when the loyalty of President John F. Kennedy was questioned because of his Catholic faith; and

(4) the post-9/11 conditions faced by Muslim-Ameri- cans in the United States, including unfounded, vicious attacks on and threats to Muslim-American Members of Congress; and

Whereas scapegoating and targeting of Jews in the United States has persisted for many years, including the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, a Jewish man falsely accused of rape and murder, Henry Ford writing that there was a ‘‘Jewish plan to control the world, not by territorial acquisition, not by military aggression, not by governmental subjugation, but by control of the machinery of commerce and exchange’’, the America First Committee, and the rise of neo-Nazism;

Whereas in 2017 the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a 37 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews or Jewish institutions and found that attacks against Jews or Jewish institutions made up 58.1 percent of all religious-based hate crimes;

Whereas on October 27, 2018, the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the United States at the Tree of Life Synagogue building in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers, reportedly stated that he ‘‘wanted all Jews to die’’;

Whereas Jews are the targets of anti-Semitic violence at even higher rates in many other countries than they are in the United States;

Whereas all Americans, including Jews, Muslims, and Christians and people of all faiths and no faith, have a stake in fighting anti-Semitism, as all Americans have a stake in fighting all bigotry and hatred against religions, races, or places of origin;

Whereas there is an urgent need to ensure the safety and security of Jewish communities, including synagogues, schools, cemeteries, and other institutions; and

Whereas on February 14, 2019, the House of Representatives adopted House Joint Resolution 37 stating that anti- Semitism is a challenge to the basic principles of tolerance, pluralism, and democracy, and the shared values that bind Americans together: Now, therefore, be it

1 2 3 4 5 6

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—
(1) acknowledges the dangerous consequences of perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes; and
(2) rejects anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.

It looks nice on the surface, of course, because it is true that bigotry against any group of people for any reason is simply wrong.

But this is much more than just an expression of support for a beleaguered people (who are not that beleaguered anymore – think about it. They have their own country, a very powerful military and they pretty much do what they wish. Israel is a powerful little state, powerful enough to even shake its finger at the US from time to time.)

This resolution was apparently crafted as an attempt to get one Democrat representative, Ilhan Omar, to shut up about there being a problem with the pro-Israel lobby as it affects American politics. We address this in a companion piece.

However, in classic liberal fashion the cure is worse than the disease. In attempting to shut up Ilhan Omar, this resolution, if adopted, makes it wrong, possibly prosecutable, to offer any critical opinion or thought about Jewish activity. What happens, then, if, God forbid, the Jewish people decide to run with that and do all sorts of horrible things, secure in the knowledge that anyone who tries to call them out will be charged with a “hate crime?”

Further, what if a similar protection gets applied to, say, people who think it is okay to seduce your children into homosexuality or drug use? While drug use seems an impossible level, LGBTQrstuv… rights are on the increase, and parents find themselves increasingly powerless to tell their kids, THIS is right and THAT is wrong, as regards sexuality, according to principles handed down from ancient times, from God himself, as many believe.

This kind of “protection” is an elimination of freedom.

Violent attacks, murder, favoritism, these are illegal to just plain wrong actions. But earlier generations of American kids were often taught the rhyme “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”

There is a lot of truth in that old rhyme – truth which has been forgotten.

“Hate speech” is one of the main buzzwords in political and media hyperbole these days, and it is easy to assume that hate speech is a crime. But, it isn’t. The US Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that hate speech is legally protected under the First Amendment. If this resolution were held up to the court, it ought to fail.

This is not the first time liberal Democrats have tried this. They had success through their accomplices in the press in terms of demonizing anyone who criticized President Obama’s policies. This was cast as “racism” and “hate speech”, causing the complainer to shut up. However, this resolution marks the first known attempt in recent times to actually make something akin to a law about protecting any particular ethnic, political or religious group.

Hopefully this resolution is just the product of Mrs. Pelosi’s significantly addled brain. However, in the “fervor” surrounding Ilhan Omar’s alleged “racist comments” about Jewish people, it is likely to pass the House vote as a bipartisan declaration of unity. However, if someone tries to enforce it, there will be problems.

There is an anecdotal saying that applies to this matter: Pelosi and the Dems with her have tried to do the right thing in the wrong way. Certainly bigotry is a stupid and disgusting practice. But making a law to forbid people saying it just means a loss of freedom of speech. It also means that whatever group finds itself “protected” under such a measure, especially were it to become some sort of law, can do whatever it wants without fear of being stopped.

Our private and public discourse in the United States is mean and messy. But it is also free, and there is nothing more effective than an educated free man or woman to effect positive change in the world. Taking any part of that opportunity away can only be wrong.

