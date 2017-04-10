Rand Paul demands evidence of chemical attack, says Washington is “excited” about war with Syria

Senator Rand Paul “He [Assad] is either the dumbest dictator in the world, or it may be more confusing.”

Senator Rand Paul is calling on the Senate Intelligence Committee to review the evidence linking Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to a chemical weapons attack that lead to Trump’s illegal missile strike on Syria.

Paul went on the “The Laura Ingraham Show” and noted that Assad is“either the dumbest dictator in the world, or it may be more confusing.”

“I would like to see the evidence…In all this rush, why don’t we at least look at the intelligence instead of getting somebody’s conclusion on TV second-hand from the president.” “I don’t dispute the evidence, I just haven’t seen it.”

Paul told Laura Ingraham that ‘it makes no sense for Assad to use chemical weapons. He was winning the six-year-old civil war, had the support of Russian troops on the ground, and, just days earlier, received a public statement from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that regime change was not America’s goal.’