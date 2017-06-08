Qatar welcomes Turkish troops. Iran offers food and use of ports

Qatar says: "We will never surrender".

Qatar has spoken, in a flurry of comments streaming through various news wires, suggesting that the wealthy Gulf nation is not going to simply let Saudi Arabia push it around, after receiving what amounted to an ultimatum of submission…

After The Duran reported on Turkey’s fast-tracking of troop deployment to Qatar, Qatar announced that it is happy to welcome the Turkish troops that will be arriving soon to the Gulf nation.

Qatar’s foreign minister stated…

“We are not ready to surrender and will never compromise the independence of our foreign policy.”

With Turkey’s military muscle, Qatar now has some leverage of its own in the stand off with Saudi Arabia.

Adding even more firepower to its response, Qatar announced that its foreign minister will be flying to Moscow on Saturday.

And adding even more firepower to its leverage, Iran announced that it is ready to help with food as well as offer three of it’s ports for Qatari use.

From the wires (courtesy of Zerohedge)…

QATAR FM SAYS IRAN SAID THEY ARE READY TO HELP QATAR WITH FOOD & 3 OF THEIR PORTS WILL BE DESIGNATED FOR QATAR: RTRS. QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS WE ARE NOT READY TO SURRENDER AND WILL NEVER COMPROMISE THE INDEPENDENCE OF OUR FOREIGN POLICY: RTRS. QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TURKISH TROOPS COMING TO QATAR IS FOR THE SAKE OF THE SECURITY OF THE ENTIRE REGION: RTRS. QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS WE RESPECT THE LNG AGREEMENTS WE HAVE SIGNED WITH THE UAE QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER AL THANI: WE DON’T KNOW HOW THE RECONCILIATION WILL TAKE PLACE: BBG There was a hint that Qatar can cripple its neighbors’ energy infrastructure, if the situation escalates further: QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS 40 PERCENT OF UAE POWER DEPENDS ON THE NATURAL GAS OF QATAR As to the “ultimatum” issued by Saudi Arabia, and the demand list submitted by the Saudi coalition nations reported yesterday by the WSJ, Qatar appears to not have seen it yet. QATAR FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS THERE ARE NO CLEAR DEMANDS YET, WE ARE WAITING FOR THAT

Reuters also reconfirmed that US President Trump offered to help resolve the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia…