Qatar-owned Al Jazeera reports Assad is bombing Idlib with White Phosphorus

More fake news: Al Jazeera, reported that Syrian jets have bombed the town of Idlib using White Phosphorus.

Ukraine’s US/EU sponsored neo-nazi military used White phosphorus bombs on Donbas civilians with no complaints from the US or EU.

Now that the Saudi-Qatari sponsored Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists have successfully pulled off a false flag chemical attack in Idlib, prompting US President Trump to launch missiles against Syria, the Wahhabist terrorists, and their Al Jazeera media network, have decided to see how stupid Trump truly is, by throwing out some more false flag, fake news Assad “white phosphorus” attack.

Maybe the jihadists looking to overthrow a secular Assad, could go two in a row, with ridiculous tweets of Assad going ‘chemical weapons insane’, to the detriment of his government.

Trump may bite at some white phosphorus BS, as he did with the sarin gas fake news. You can’t fault a terrorist for trying.

The #Russian#Assad_terrorists is bombarded maearrat hurma, with the napalm the burning and phosphorus bombs in Idlib today #Syria pic.twitter.com/TNEPTanpyz — The Revolution Syria (@RevlutionSyria) April 8, 2017

Zerohedge reports…