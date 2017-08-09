PYONGYANG: North Korea threatens to “envelope Guam with fire”

The war of words continues to escalate.

North Korea has responded to Donald Trump’s earlier remarks with a threat to envelope the island of Guam with fire.

Guam is a small island ruled by the United States located in the west Pacific. Guam is home to America’s Andersen Air Force Base.

North Korea has stated that it is

“carefully considering examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam”.

The plan would apparently involve the use of Hwasong-12 ballistic rockets.

North Korean media has reported that Great Marshall Kim Jong-Un, North Korea’s leader would review the plans for striking Guam upon receiving a report from North Korea’s Supreme Command.

Earlier, Donald Trump promised that if North Korea made further threats against the United States he would deliver “the fires and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”, upon North Korea.